Meet Myles Stephenson – the boyband member and former X Factor winner heading to the jungle
Myles Stephenson will be hoping his second reality TV appearance is as successful as his first...
The countdown to the start of I’m A Celebrity‘s 19th series is very much on – and now that the full line-up has been officially announced, the excitement is greater than ever.
One participant this year who is no stranger to reality TV is Myles Stephenson, who won The X Factor as part of boyband Rak-Su back in 2017 – but will he fare as well without his bandmates?
Here’s all you need to know about the singer…
Myles Stephenson, Key Facts
Age: 28
Famous for: Winning the X Factor in 2017 with boyband Rak-Su and for the hit song Dimelo which the group released following their triumph
Twitter: @MylesRakSu
Instagram: @mylesraksu
Phobias: Bugs and spiders
Who is Myles Stephenson? How well did he do on The X Factor?
Watford-born Stephenson shot to fame when he participated in the 14th series of the X Factor in 2017, forming one quarter of R&B group Rak-Su.
The group – which consisted of Stephenson and childhood friends Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland and Mustafa Rahimtulla –is one of very few X Factor participants to have auditioned for the show singing original material.
During their time on the show the band continued to perform almost exclusively their own work – becoming just the second group to be crowned winners after Little Mix.
Rak-Su’s winner’s single – another original song, called Dimelo – appeared at the number six spot on the Official Singles Chart while the band have also toured in support of previous X Factor stars Little Mix and Olly Murs.
Despite the release of a series of singles and EPs in the 18th months after The X Factor, the band was dropped from record label RCA in August – reportedly due to a lack of success in the mainstream charts.
What has Myles Stephenson had to say about starring in I’m a Celebrity…?
Stephenson has said he reckons the I’m a Celeb… experience will be a trickier challenge than his previous stint on reality TV.
He said, “Going on I’m a Celebrity is going to be so much harder than doing The X Factor but I am so excited. I have watched it for years and it is something I have always wanted to do.
He also confessed to being a huge fan of Ant and Dec – even saying that his support of Newcastle United FC was inspired by the presenting duo – while he is keen to show off his cooking skills in the camp.
And he says that he hopes to make the most of his single status while in the jungle – he said, “I am single. I have just got out of a relationship but I think I want to be single for a bit and embrace single life!”
