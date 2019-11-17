Who is Andrew Maxwell? The Irish comedian joining the line-up of I’m A Celebrity 2019

The full line-up for I’m A Celebrity 2019 has been revealed and it looks to be another entertaining series full of memorable characters.

Stand-up comedian Andrew Maxwell is one of the less recognisable stars on this year’s cast, so here’s a crash course on how he made his name in showbiz…

Who is Andrew Maxwell?

Andrew Maxwell is a comedian from Dublin, Ireland, who started his career doing stand-up gigs back in 1992, gaining enough of a following to bag some TV appearances before too long.

He was able to book gigs as a support act on the likes of The Jonathan Ross Show and They Think It’s All Over, before securing regular slots on comedy shows like Mock The Week, Never Mind The Buzzcocks and The Panel, a topical comedy series that aired in his native Ireland.

In 2004, he won Channel 4’s short lived reality show Kings of Comedy, which pitted new and old comedians against each other and was hosted by Russell Brand.

What has Andrew Maxwell been in?

Though you may not know his face, many viewers will recognise Maxwell’s voice from his role as the narrator of MTV’s Ex On The Beach, which has aired 10 seasons since starting in 2014.

The reality show sends eight single people to a tropical destination, where they are joined by their ex-romantic partners. Maxwell provides tongue-in-cheek commentary to the resulting drama.

What has Andrew Maxwell said about joining I’m A Celebrity?

Andrew Maxwell’s campmates will be thankful for his involvement this year after declaring he will be the person who cleans out the toilet every day. “My littlest is two and so I am still in the world of wiping away poo anyway,” admitted the dad of three. “I have a long-standing reputation as someone who is willing to clean out the toilet in my mate’s caravan after a three day music festival too!”

He’s not only prepped for cleaning the dunny, but also taking on spiders in Bushtucker Trials. “We were clearing out our basement at home and there was a spider,” he said. “I picked it up and put it on my face for a bit of practice!”