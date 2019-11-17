Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Meet Jacqueline Jossa – the former EastEnders star confirmed in the I’m a Celebrity 2019 line-up

Meet Jacqueline Jossa – the former EastEnders star confirmed in the I’m a Celebrity 2019 line-up

The actress will be joining campmates Caitlyn Jenner, Ian Wright and Nadine Coyle among others

Jacqueline Jossa

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has swapped Albert Square for her first stint on reality TV in the Australian jungle.

Advertisement

Jossa will wave goodbye to husband Dan Osborne and their two daughters as she heads Down Under for I’m A Celebrity 2019 with famous campmates Caitlyn Jenner, Ian Wright and Nadine Coyle among others.

Here’s all you need to know about the soap star.

Jacqueline Jossa, Key Facts

Jacqueline Jossa
Jacqueline Jossa as Lauren Branning on EastEnders

Age: 27

Famous for: Playing Lauren Branning on EastEnders from 2010 to 2018

Twitter: @jacquelineMjos

Instagram: @jacjossa

Who is Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline Jossa was best known for playing Lauren Branning in EastEnders alongside Jake Wood as her dad Max. It is her only acting gig to date, but is a role she won multiple awards for. I’m A Celebrity will be her first ever reality TV appearance and comes nearly two years after her husband, former TOWIE star Dan Osborne, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother. The pair, who tied the knot in June 2017, have two daughters together: Ella, four, and Mia, one.

Jossa is no stranger to media attention having faced multiple allegations that her marriage was on the rocks after Osborne was accused of cheating. Something he vehemently denied.

Why is Jacqueline Jossa going on I’m A Celebrity?

“I think people think I am a pushover or a doormat,” she said. “I also think some people pity me. I want to show I am fine. I am up for a laugh and that I will go for it and try my best.”

Jacquelina Jossa Dan Osborne
Jacquelina Jossa with her husband Dan Osborne

What has Jacqueline Jossa had to say about starring in I’m a Celebrity…?

The actress and mum-of-two said she is looking forward to having a technology detox in the jungle, but fears taking part as herself as it is the first time she has “done a show where I have been myself”.

Advertisement

She has also “never done rock climbing, jumped out of a plane or camped” and is “scared of everything – especially spiders”.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2019

Meet the campmates…

Ian Wright MBE

Ian Wright (ITV)

Nadine Coyle

Nadine Coyle (ITV)

Myles Stephenson

Myles Stephenson

Adele Roberts

Adele Roberts

Andrew Maxwell

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.37.00

Jacqueline Jossa

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 17.46.51

Roman Kemp

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.38.05

Caitlyn Jenner

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.06.11

James Haskell

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.38.12

Kate Garraway

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.27.56

 

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Nadine Coyle (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.06.11

Caitlyn Jenner has been on I'm A Celebrity before...

The Crown

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.06.11

Meet Caitlyn Jenner – the former Olympic athlete confirmed in the I’m a Celebrity 2019 line-up

I'm a Celeb 2019 (ITV)

Happy campers I'm A Celeb 2019 line-up confirmed