Meet Ian Wright – the former footballer and TV presenter confirmed in the I’m a Celebrity 2019 line-up

It looks set to be one of the explosive series of I’m a Celebrity yet, with a stellar line-up heading Down Under for series 19.

Footballing legend Ian Wright, who was one of the first celebrities to land at Brisbane Airport, has been rumoured to be taking part in the popular ITV series for quite some time – and is thought to have been offered a six-figure salary to appear.

Here’s all you need to know about the striker turned presenter….

I’m a Celebrity 2019 line-up: Ian Wright, Key Facts

Age: 56

Famous for: Being a footballer in the 90s, and having forged a career as a pundit and TV presenter

Twitter: @IanWright0

Instagram: @wrightyofficial

Who is Ian Wright? What was his football career like?

Born in London in 1963, Wright initially struggled to land a professional footballing contract, having trialled as a teenager for Southend and Brighton.

However, after playing semi-professionally for Greenwich Borough, he was then scouted to play for Crystal Palace, signing the contract in 1985 aged 21.

He quickly established himself to be key player in the line-up, making himself as the second-highest goal-scorer in his first season. Throughout his six year run, he was the third highest goal scorer of all time.

Signing for Arsenal in 1991, Wright’s stellar goal scoring reputation was kept in tact, scoring a hat-trick in his debut. In his seven years at the club, Wright scored 185 goals in 288 appearances, making him Arsenal’s second highest goal-scorer of all time behind Thierry Henry.

He also played for England, last appearing in the squad in 1998.

After brief spells at West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Celtic among others, Wright retired from football in 2000. He was awarded an MBE for his services.

Which TV shows has Ian Wright starred in or presented?

Following his success on the pitch, Wright established himself as a popular presenter. Having initially had hos own chat show, Friday Night’s All Wright, he also starred on football panel show They Think It’s All Over, Gladiators, Big Brother’s Celebrity Hijack and Live from Studio Five.

He has regularly appeared as a pundit, starring on Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2.

What has Ian Wright had to say about starring in I’m a Celebrity…?

Wright has remained tight-lipped, but couldn’t help laughing after fellow pundit Gary Lineker told March of the Day viewers that “Wrighty is off to eat leaves” before adding: “Get us out of here!” He also dropped a series of hints by peppering his comments with I’m A Celeb related words from “jungle” to “happy camp”.