I’m A Celebrity best moments from Gillian McKeith ‘fainting’ to Dean Gaffney screaming

Dean Gaffney’s blood-curdling screams in a jungle ‘spa’ and Gemma Collins’ mascara-streamed face as she begged to be let out of a helicopter are just two perfectly comedic moments from I’m A Celebrity.

The ITV reality series, which dumps unsuspecting celebs in the middle of the Australian jungle and force feeds them animal genitals, has spawned endless hilarious encounters.

Who knew Amir Khan would be so savage as to eat his fellow campmate’s treats? Who genuinely feared Stacey Solomon had blinded Dom Joly when she lobbed a stone in his eye? And, come on, admit it, who didn’t laugh when Gillian McKeith fell like a sack of spuds to her knees after being picked for another BushTucker Trial?

With a back catalogue of nearly two decades, we’ve rounded up all the best moments ahead of the new series.

Dean Gaffney’s not well ‘ard in the jungle

Gaffney’s hangdog face of utter horror when Ant and Dec revealed he was taking part in live trial Jungle Spa was only the tip of the iceberg when it came to the now legendary clip from 2006.

“Is this a wind-up?” he asked. “I’ve genuinely thrown up about four times.”

It’s nothing short of a miracle he didn’t vomit again live on-air, as he screamed, retched and whimpered throughout his ‘spa’ treatments – all while Ant and Dec sniggered on behalf of the nation in the background. Not for the faint-hearted (or sensitive-stomached).

Gemma Collins is a celebrity… get her out of there

Gemma couldn’t have been anything but jungle dynamite.

Unforgettable moments included: announcing “I think I’ve got malaria”, the dramatic tears – complete with running mascara – in the helicopter, and her general irritation at being slung in the jungle jail (“People who are murderers are treated better than this!”).

She quit the jungle (much to the dismay of Michael Buerke, of all people) after 72 hours, but the fact Gemma Collins memes, or ‘memays’, are still shared five years on proves you don’t have to win the show to be considered jungle royalty.

Dec’s ‘YES’ victory lap across the jungle bridge

What is without question the finest I’m a Celeb moment didn’t actually take place in the camp at all. Instead, it happened on the outskirts, a bit of jungle banter between Ant and Dec taken to outrageous, hilarious extremes…

2015 campmate Tony Hadley’s habit of referencing his stint on Celebrity MasterChef became a running gag between A+D, with a frustrated Ant eventually ‘banning’ all mention of the cooking competition series.

In a laugh-out-loud sequence, though, Dec was able to ‘trick’ his co-host into uttering the words “Celebrity Master Chef” and then celebrated in hilariously over-the-top fashion, screaming with joy, high-five-ing the crew and even taking a victory lap across the jungle bridge, fireworks blazing.

Paul Burrell’s Hell Holes

When former royal servant Paul Burrell was picked to take on Hell Holes, few could have expected just how traumatising the trial would be for him. While sticking his hand in to several holes in the wall, each with their own scary creatures on the other side, he looks like a man on the brink of certifiable insanity.

The assortment of gasps, screams and whispers he produces are oddly mesmerising, particularly when paired with the ever-changing looks of sheer terror painted across his face. Not the most dignified trial in I’m A Celeb history, but hey, at least he did it and got those all-important stars for camp. A for effort, Paul.

Gillian McKeith ‘faints’

And the Oscar goes to… Gillian McKeith. She never fainted while discussing people’s turds on You Are What You Eat, but a stint in the jungle camp was too much for the nutritionist who gave medic Bob the most air-time he’s ever had after collapsing on being picked for the live trial. Ant and Dec were very amused.

Amir Khan was the cat that got the strawberries and cream

“I’m having them. I want them now!” the boxing champ shouted while dressed as a giant cat as he poured cream over fresh strawberries and ate the lot with his paws after winning a Dingo Dollar challenge. “Don’t tell them,” he warned Iain Lee before walking into camp, with strawberry-stained paws, and telling his hunger-ridden camp mates that they lost the challenge. Savage.

He’s a very small man

It’s so easy to kill a joke by not knowing when to stop, but Dec only got more entertaining with every shriek of “he’s a very small man” in reference to ex-footballer Dennis Wise in 2017. The presenter joked Wise dropped mouse-like pellets instead of using the dunny as he was “so small” and that he slept in Stanley Johnson’s sock because he’s “very tiny”. He joked “tiny little Dennis” spent his time climbing inside campmates water bottles to “give them a good scrub,” lassoing ants as he rode a cockroach and cooking one bean for dinner which left him “so full in his tiny stomach”.

Stacey Solomon lobs a stone at Dom Joly

The absolute epitome of “desperate times call for desperate measures.” X Factor star Stacey Solomon needed to slyly attract the attention of comedian Dom Joly, as they had been chosen to carry out secret tasks across the camp. After exhausting every subtle option, Solomon resorted to hurling a stone at Joly that just so happened to hit him squarely in the face.

Everything about this moment is TV gold: the thought process behind it, Joly’s incredible reaction (it looked like it genuinely hurt, bless him) and the fact that his fellow campers were so quick to dismiss it as nothing suspicious at all. In my mind, this was the moment Solomon secured her title as Queen of the Jungle.

Joey Essex can’t tell the time

It was funny enough TOWIE star Joey Essex admitting that he was constantly fending off people asking him for the time in social situations because “I just don’t understand the ticks” (and because, anyway, his watch didn’t have numbers on it).

But arguably the most amusing bit was campmate Steve Davis’s increasingly exasperated face as Miss Great Britain Amy Willerton took pity on Joey and patiently tried to teach him how to tell the time using twigs and a circle drawn in the dirt.

David Gest introduces Vaginica Seaman

Long before the debacle that was Celebrity Big Brother’s “David’s dead,” Gest made himself a reality TV legend in 2006 thanks to his dry sense of humour and tall tales – the most infamous surrounding his uniquely-named maid, Vaginica Seaman.

“Her mother loved her body part so much, that she decided if she had a girl, she was going to call her Vaginica,” he announced to an otherwise-skeptical camp. “No bull.”

Truly an I’m a Celeb icon.

Peter Andre drives us all Insania

Seeing an earnest Peter Andre waxing lyrical about how much he loves singing, before cutting to a wild-looking Johnny Rotten, is nothing short of perfect television. Andre has since offered repentance for his sins, telling the Sunday Times’ Style magazine in 2015: “I’d like to say sorry to the British public for inflicting my song Insania on them. I hope we can all move on from it.”

Whether Johnny Rotten has forgiven him is another story.

The Harry Redknapp fan club

A bit like David Gest but without the unadulterated filth, the football manager won over the nation thanks to his showbiz stories (including ignoring Prince Harry in a waiting room), random facts (“I have no sense of smell, so I’m happy to be Harry the s*** shoveller), and devotion to both wife Sandra and jam roly-polys.

Whether he had taken the crown or not in 2018, Redknapp was always set to be the series favourite. King of the Jungle and king of our hearts.

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, Sunday at 9pm