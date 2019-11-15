When is The End of the F***ing World series 2 on Channel 4 and Netflix? Who’s in the cast? What’s going to happen?

The End of the F***ing World is returning for a second series later in 2019, meaning we’re in store for a whole lot more teenage angst and dark comedy from the Channel 4 and Netflix co-production.

So when can we expect the new episodes? Who’s in the cast and what will the show’s troubled teens be getting up to next?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When will The End of the F***ing World season 2 be released?

The new season will air on Channel 4 in the UK from Monday 4th to Thursday 7th November, with two new episodes double-billed every night across the week from 10pm.

The entire eight-part series is now available to stream on All 4 and Netflix.

The End of the F***ing World Season 2 premieres November 5 — KEY ART: pic.twitter.com/gZ0MPCNTYV — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 8, 2019

The second season officially went into production on 4th March 2019.

Is there a f***ing trailer for series two yet?

Oh yes. Channel 4 had unveiled the first footage of the series, which shows Alyssa in a wedding dress, making a “fresh start” to life (we don’t think it’ll last).

And even better, Channel 4 have released the opening scene from the new series. It introduces new character Bonnie, a troubled outsider with a mysterious connection to Alyssa. Oh, and she’s also a gun-toting killer.

Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden are expected to reprise their roles as the two teens at the show’s centre: James and Alyssa.

Naomi Ackie joins the cast as Bonnie (above) a new character with a troubled past and a “mysterious connection” to Alyssa.

Steve Oram is also likely to return as James’s father Phil, as is Christine Bottomley as Alyssa’s mum Gwen, Navin Chowdhry as Alyssa’s stepfather Tony, and Gemma Whelan and Wunmi Mosaku as DC Eunice Noon and her partner DC Teri Donoghue, respectively.

What happened at the end of The End of the F***ing World series one?

The new series will be set two years after the events of the first season.

The End of the F***ing World’s season one finale was deliberately, maddeningly ambiguous.

In the last moments, we saw James and Alyssa finishing off their crime spree by fleeing an armed SWAT team somewhere on the British coastline. James told Alyssa to tell the police that he had kidnapped her and forced her to commit all of their crimes against her will. He then hit Alyssa with a rifle, the police caught her, and James ran away towards the sea.

We were then led to believe that James was killed by police (which is what happens in the comic series the show is based on). After a montage of his and Alyssa’s journey, we had one last glimpse of James running away, before a gunshot rang out and the screen faded to black.

What’s going to happen in The End of the F***ing World series two?

The first series of The End of The F***ing World was adapted by Charlie Covell from a comic book series of the same name by Charles Forsman. Having exhausted the source material from the comic in series one, Covell will be taking the story in her own direction in series two.

We’ll just have to wait and see what that means for James and Alyssa, but we’ve already had a sneak-peek at new images from series two, including Alyssa dressed as a bride outside a remote woodland café, while another picture introduces new cast member Tim Key as motel owner Gus.