Who is Scaredy Kat? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK bisexual queen

On the first series of Drag Race UK, prepare to witness a group of the country’s fiercest queens as they slay the competition in whatever way they can. And then expect to see competitors like Scaredy Kat.

Advertisement

As the youngest contestant on this year’s show, the 20-year-old student isn’t exactly confident about the contest. “My greatest strength is probably the fact that I’m terrified of everything,” she says. “I haven’t got masses to prove, but then again I’ve got barely any experience.”

In other words, Scaredy doesn’t expect to come out well against the other nine queens.

Scaredy Kat is about to show you just what a baby queen can do with her student loan. Do not underestimate her. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/m3PKeZZuL0 — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 21, 2019

Scaredy Kat: key facts

Age: 20

From: Wiltshire

Instagram: scaredykatofficial

Twitter: @the_scaredy_kat

Weaknesses: Many. Scaredy says although she’s terrified of everything, she’s particularly nervous about acting and sewing – “mainly sewing as I can’t actually sew at all,” she says.

Strengths: Scaredy doesn’t think she has much to boast about. “I have ok makeup skills, I guess,” she says. “I’m hoping the others will underestimate me, especially, because I look this cute.”

Is Scaredy Kat gay?

Scaredy Kat describes herself as bisexual and her girlfriend is a female drag queen called Pussy Cat – she’s how Scaredy first got into drag.

Although most contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race are gay, Scaredy Kat isn’t the only bi competitor from the franchise, with Adore Delano, a finalist on the US version, being the most prominent example here.

However, Scaredy Kat is the only contestant to have a girlfriend while filming Drag Race.

Is Scaredy Kat the youngest Drag Race contestant ever?

In short: nope.

In a bit longer: aged 19 at the time of filming, Scaredy is certainly the youngest Drag Queen on the UK show. However, she’s still older than one other queen in the Drag Race franchise – Morrigan from Drag Race Thailand who was 18 at the time of filming.

Where did Scaredy Kat get her name from?

Partly based on Pussy Cat, her girlfriend’s drag moniker, Scaredy Kat says her name sums up her personality. “I came up with my drag name because I’m just a bit of a p***y really, and I’m scared of everything from answering the phone to going on Drag Race. It’s all the same to me,” she explains.

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

Starting on Thursday 3rd October 2019, episodes will be on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer every Thursday at 8pm.

As well as Scaredy Kat, nine other queens will be fighting to impress drag superstar RuPaul Charles, who will be judging the contest.

Advertisement

Alongside RuPaul, Strictly Come Dancing’s Michelle Visage, a special guest star and either Alan Carr or Graham Norton (who will appear on a rotational basis) will help judge the queens’ efforts.