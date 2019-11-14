Jed Mercurio teases multiple secret guest stars for Line of Duty series 6

Prepare for more bent coppers, fellas – Jed Mercurio has teased a series of guest stars for the upcoming series of Line of Duty.

Advertisement

The mastermind behind the gripping BBC One drama shared a shot of himself on Twitter sat alongside the main players in AC-12: Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming), Martin Compston (Steve Arnott) and Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings) at a restaurant.

He captioned the post: “Nervously awaiting arrival of secret guest stars.”

#LineofDuty Series 6 team @Vicky_McClure @martin_compston The Gaffer Adrian Dunbar nervously awaiting arrival of secret guest stars pic.twitter.com/wDRBnkUFAM — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) November 13, 2019

Mystery still shrouds the upcoming sixth series, which was green lit by the BBC before series five had even finished.

The fifth series focused on John Corbett (Stephen Graham), a rogue undercover officer who would go to any lengths to catch ‘H’, the corrupt copper at the heart of the Organised Crime Group (OCG).

While the series saw lawyer Gill Biggeloe (Polly Walker) in league with the OCG, AC-12 were yet to prove the true identity of H – with Ted Hastings still under suspicion, despite now having returned to duty..

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

And we may not have that long to wait until we see more action from AC-12. Line of Duty has previously aired every two years, but Mercurio teased we may see series six sooner.

“I would hope it’s sometime in 2020, next year,” he told exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

“That’s something that we have at the planning stage, so we are working towards a date. We can’t confirm everything until things are in place.”

Advertisement

Line of Duty will return soon to BBC One