I’m A Celebrity 2019 cast line-up confirmed

We’ve not got long to wait now! I’m A Celebrity starts on ITV for its 19th series on Sunday 17th November – and at long last, we can finally reveal who our campmates are for 2019.

The stellar work of celebrity executive Micky Van Praagh made jungle legends of Harry Redknapp, Emily Atack and Noel Edmonds, with the casting team hoping to recreate the same magic for this year.

Confirmed I’m A Celebrity contestants

The former footballer reportedly signed a six figure deal to join I’m a Celeb – with the 56-year-old deciding to take a punt on I’m a Celeb after being convinced by last year’s King of the Jungle, Harry Redknapp.

“I have been asked to do it every year and every time, I have always thought I am definitely not doing that because there was more and more jeopardy involved,” he said.

“But I think the last series was one of the best I have seen in respect of camaraderie. “Harry and I play golf together and we spoke about it. He had a really great time, it was a fantastic thing for him to do and he is still talking about it to this day!”

“Now it does appeal to me at this particular time. I like the vibe, it is a really cool show and I am really intrigued.”

And while he may have a few phobia, Wrighty is determined to face his fears Down Under.

“Some of those things [snakes, rats and creepy crawlies] will make me squirm but I will deal with them when I am in there!” he said.

The Girls Aloud singer was hotly rumoured to be heading to the jungle, and is hoping the experience will see her toughen up.

“I really hope that by doing this, it pushes me so far out the comfort zone and that I learn to be comfortable, feel relaxed and do the things that I didn’t used to be afraid of.”

Hoping to be the camp cook, the 34-year-old admits there’s quite a few things that make her Jump.

“Heights, rats, snakes – everything! “ she confessed.

Myles Stephenson will need to toughen up. The Rak-Su singer says he calls on his family to get rid of bugs and spiders for him – a luxury he won’t have when he moves into camp with a whole host of critters.

And he fears his Rak-Su bandmates will relish in putting him through his paces in the Bushtucker Trials. “I know they will vote to try and make me do the trials,” he said.

The former X Factor star is also newly single, but don’t expect a jungle romance – he’s looking forward to embracing the single life.

Adele Roberts has run marathons but she might struggle with jungle life having only camped once in her life – and she has a huge phobia of spiders.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter is planning on making a makeshift radio in camp to cheer up her camp mates and says her early starts will help with sleep deprivation.

Andrew Maxwell will be the fan favourite among his fellow campers after pledging to be the one who “cleans out the toilet every day”. The comedian said joining the show was a “no brainer” and said he will entertain his campers with stand-up routines.

The former EastEnders star is jungle-bound to prove to people she is not “a pushover or a doormat.”

“It’s going to be so difficult going in as me and that’s definitely going to be the hardest part,” says Jacqueline. “I have never done a show where I have been myself.”

“And I am also scared of everything – especially spiders! They are the worst, there will be tears!”

The 27-year-old is hoping to be the camp’s shoulder to cry on.

“I can get hangry,” she admits. “I do love my food but I am going in with an open mind. It’s also going to be great getting to know everyone and if I lose any weight, I won’t mind. I will put it back on at Christmas anyway!”

The fearless Capital Radio DJ is ready to get stuck into jungle life.

“I am not scared of the eating trials because I grew up with Dad’s cooking!” he joked. “I think the eating ones I will hate but I will do them. The show is iconic and you want to do everything.”

But there is one thing that will leave the 26-year-old sweating.

“I’ve got a strange fear of cotton wool,” he said. “I don’t know when this fear first started but the only way I can describe it is like a nail going down a chalkboard.

“I am fine though with things like insects and spiders!”

The Olympian is no stranger to a rumble in the jungle, having done I’m a Celebrity back in the US in 2003.

“it was a very interesting experience last time I did it,” explains the star.

“Being in the Jungle is certainly not easy and yes, it is totally back to basics but I thought this would be a great opportunity to leave everything behind for three weeks. Last time, it was almost like a cleansing of the soul!”

And Jenner, who step-parent to Kim Kardashian, said Kanye West would be her ideal campmate.

“Kanye West is a good friend of mine and he’s good to have an intelligent and interesting conversation with,” she said.

James Haskell

He may be a fierce rugby player, but Haskell has lots of misconceptions he wants to dispel while in the jungle.

“I’m going in the Jungle to have a fun time but I’ve always done this lad bravado kind of thing and actually I am really different,” he said.

“The mental side of things can be very tough and I am going in with an open mind. I also think there will be an expectation that I will be good at challenges as maybe I look the part physically but I might be absolutely terrified!”

The Good Morning Britain host is hoping to “fly the flag” for older women in the jungle.

“I am excited about doing the show because as you get older, you realise you don’t get many chances for pure adventure in life,” she said. “I am going to give it a good shot and everyone can have a laugh and I hope it takes their mind off Brexit!”

However, she does fear “pretty much everything” and worries how she will will fare in Bushtucker Trials.

“I am terrified of all of the things in the Jungle, especially heights – it is the crazy heights on thin bits suspended on bits of metal

or wood,” she said. “Or if you are in a little box with creepy crawlies or snakes in it!”

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! launches Sunday 17th November on ITV