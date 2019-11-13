Meet Apprentice 2019 candidate Marianne Rawlins: the US-born risk management consultant
She says she may need to tone down her "American-ness"
The Apprentice is back, with 15 brand new candidates vying to win Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment.
As always, our new recruits are a healthy mix of ambitious and deluded, convinced their business plans are the ones Lord Sugar should back.
But before we get to the nitty gritty, the hopefuls must first work together to complete a series of tasks under the watchful eyes of Karren Brady and Claude Littner in order to impress Sugar himself.
Here’s all you need to know about Marianne Rawlins – the American risk management consultant who “doesn’t have a filter”.
Marianne Rawlins: The Facts
Age: 36
Occupation: Owner, Risk Management Consultancy
Lives: Stamford, Lincolnshire
Instagram: @itsmariannerawlins
LinkedIn: Marianne Rawlins
Every business is about people every day. Today is no different. Four very impressive brokers have made it to the final stage of our robust broker selection process – flying in from all over the US to present their value proposition to one of my favorite clients. As enjoyable as it is to help my client select the best fit for their organization – and ultimately be in the fortunate position to share the good news with the winner – I also have to deliver bad news to 3. It’s not an easy process for anyone, and handling all facets of any competition with empathy is so so so important. Wish me luck. #lovewhatyoudo #ladyboss #transparency #bekindalways
What is Marianne Rawlins’ business?
According to the official website, Bradley Risk Management provides “unbiased and independent risk management representation to residential real estate clients in the U.S”.
The company does not sell insurance, but works alongside Insurance companies and brokers to help clients to save “hundreds and thousands of annual premium dollars”.
Marianne is a founder of the company, and serves as its director and lead consultant.
What are Marianne Rawlins’ skills?
Marianne, who moved from the US to the UK in 2017, says conflict management is one of her strongest skills.
However, she says that she “doesn’t have a filter” and may need to “dial down her American-ness” and take a step back as she can be “too direct”.
“I’m definitely the epitome of ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ because what you see is not what you get,” she says…
The Apprentice launches on BBC One in October