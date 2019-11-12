When is Vienna Blood on BBC Two? What is it about – and who is in the cast?

Sherlock writer Steve Thompson is bringing us a new drama adapted from the best-selling Max Liebermann novels, following a Victorian-era English doctor who solves some of Austria’s most unusual crimes.

Here’s what you need to know…

When is Vienna Blood on TV?

CONFIRMED: The three-part drama begins on Monday 18th November at 9pm on BBC Two, finishing at 10.30pm.

What is Vienna Blood about?

Across three feature-length episodes, the drama follows Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard), a brilliant young English doctor who studies under the famed psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud.

According to the BBC, “Max is keen to understand the criminal mind and begins to observe Oskar Rheinhardt (Jürgen Maurer), a Detective Inspector in the Vienna Police Department, who is struggling with a perplexing case. Max’s extraordinary skills of perception and forensics, and his deep understanding of human behaviour and deviance, help Oskar solve Vienna’s most mysterious cases.”

The series is based on the Max Liebermann novels by Frank Tallis, and is set in 1900s Vienna, “a hot bed of philosophy, science and art, where a clash of cultures and ideas play out in the city’s grand cafes and opera houses.” It was filmed on location (in English!) in the Austrian capital.

Speaking about the two main characters, Tallis said: “It is through Rheinhardt that Liebermann becomes involved with police investigations, applying his psychoanalytic knowledge – particularly when suspects are interviewed. Liebermann’s technique, of course, is to allow unconscious processes to betray their misdemeanours ‘through every pore’.”

He added: “There are many commonalities that link detection and psychoanalysis. Fundamentally, Sigmund Freud and Sherlock Holmes were in the same business.”

Who is in the cast of Vienna Blood?

The role of Max Liebermann is played by Matthew Beard, whose previous credits include Decline and Fall, Kiss Me First, and The Imitation Game.

He is joined by Austrian actor Jürgen Maurer as Oskar Rheinhardt.

The drama also stars Conleth Hill (of Game of Thrones and Dublin Murders) and Charlene McKenna (of Ripper Street), as well as Amelia Bullmore, Jessica De Gouw, and Luise von Finckh.

Is there a trailer for Vienna Blood?

Not yet – watch this space!