Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for our couples in Blackpool
Who will be waltzing out of Blackpool's Tower Ballroom after this weekend's special?
Oh they do like to be beside the seaside. Blackpool to be exact.
The remaining seven Strictly Come Dancing couples will take to the famous Tower Ballroom to show off their best moves in front of the judges this weekend as the BBC show relocates to the north.
Fans can also expect a big group production from the professionals as well as a performance from Westlife.
Here’s all the songs and dances for this weekend:
Alex and Neil – Paso Doble to Run the World by Beyonce
Emma and Anton – American Smooth to Let’s Face The Music and Dance by Ella Fitzgerald
Michelle and Giovanni – Couples’ Choice (Street/ Commercial) to Vogue by Madonna
Saffron and AJ – Quickstep to Marvellous Party by Beverley Knight
Chris and Karen – Salsa to Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars
Karim and Amy – Charleston to Happy by C2C feat. Derek Martin
Kelvin and Oti – Jive to Jailhouse Rock from Smokey Joe’s Cafe
Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 7:05pm