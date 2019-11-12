Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for our couples in Blackpool

Who will be waltzing out of Blackpool's Tower Ballroom after this weekend's special?

Oh they do like to be beside the seaside. Blackpool to be exact.

The remaining seven Strictly Come Dancing couples will take to the famous Tower Ballroom to show off their best moves in front of the judges this weekend as the BBC show relocates to the north.

Fans can also expect a big group production from the professionals as well as a performance from Westlife.

Here’s all the songs and dances for this weekend:

Alex and Neil – Paso Doble to Run the World by Beyonce

Emma and Anton – American Smooth to Let’s Face The Music and Dance by Ella Fitzgerald

Michelle and Giovanni – Couples’ Choice (Street/ Commercial) to Vogue by Madonna

Saffron and AJQuickstep to Marvellous Party by Beverley Knight

Chris and Karen – Salsa to Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars

Karim and Amy – Charleston to Happy by C2C feat. Derek Martin

Kelvin and Oti – Jive to Jailhouse Rock from Smokey Joe’s Cafe

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 7:05pm 

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - TX: 28/09/2019 - Episode: Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - TX2 LIVE SHOW (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Dame Shirley Bassey, Bruno Tonioli - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

