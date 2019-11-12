Accessibility Links

The latest Strictly podcast is out…

It’s here! The latest helping of Strictly Between Us is available to download…

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice on Saturday Night's Strictly Come Dancing (BBC)

We’re just days away from our Strictly stars taking the Blackpool stage – and the competition is really hotting up.

In the latest episode of Strictly Between Us, Kimberley Bond (RadioTimes.com Entertainment Correspondent) and Emma Powell (News Editor) look back on Saturday night’s drama, including Mike Bushell’s exit, Michelle Visage’s shock dance-off and revealing which dances we’re looking forward to seeing in Blackpool….

Download Strictly Between Us on Acast, YouTube or all good podcasting sites. A new episode airs every Monday.

All about Strictly Come Dancing

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

