When is Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey on TV? What is the show about?

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are returning to our screens for a show that’s a little different from their usual entertainment format.

Instead of fronting ITV’s brand new quiz/talent/reality show, the double act will now be at the forefront of a show that’s all about their heritage.

The two-part special, which is two years in the making, will see the national treasures trace back their family tree and unveil secrets that are set to shock the pair to the core.

Here’s all you need to know about Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey…

When is Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey on TV?

Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey will air on Sunday 10th November at 9pm on ITV.

What is Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey about?

Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey is not dissimilar to the BBC hit Who Do You Think You Are? which has seen big name stars such as Daniel Radcliffe, Sharon Osbourne and Danny Dyer discover shocking secrets to their family’s part (Dyer being distantly related to William the Conqueror and a saint are still some of the show’s greatest moments).

In a similar vein, Ant and Dec will be guided by expert genealogists and historians, and will follow their maternal and paternal blood lines using their DNA to search their ancestral history.

Several surprises are in store for the pair, which will see one of them discover that their great-grandfather is a celebrated war hero, and that they are a DNA cousin of a female US wrestle – while one of them will find out their ancestors’ bones are deemed of historical importance and that they, like Dyer, are a descendant of royalty.

The show, which sees Ant and Dec travel to Ireland and USA on their journey, was previously delayed after Ant was convicted for drink-driving in 2018.

“The show has not been pulled. The programme hasn’t even been filmed yet,” a source told The Sun.

“Filming has started but there is tons still to shoot.

“But filming has stopped because Ant has gone back into rehab and stepped down from TV commitments this year.”

Is there a trailer for Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey?

There is – and it gets emotional. Tissues at the ready…

Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey continues November on ITV