Who is Alex Scott? Strictly Come Dancing 2019 contestant and England football star

Trading her footie boots for dance shoes, Alex Scott is set to waltz into the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 ballroom.

The BBC and Sky Sports pundit and former England international was unveiled as the 12th Strictly Come Dancing 2019 celebrity contestant confirmed for this year’s competition, saying: “It’s the show I’ve always wanted to do and I can’t believe I’m finally going to be part of it!”

But who exactly is Alex Scott? How exactly did she make TV history? Meet Alex Scott…

Who is Alex Scott?

KEY FACTS Age: 34 Twitter: @AlexScott Instagram: @alexscott2 What is Alex Scott known for? Playing for England’s Women’s Football team and being a pundit for the BBC and Sky Sports Who is Alex Scott’s professional partner? Neil Jones

Eight years old. That’s the age Scott was at when she was signed to Arsenal in 1992, a side she would eventually captain.

Scott became a key player for the London team, particularly in their historic 2006–07 season where Arsenal won *all* their trophy competitions, including the UEFA Women’s Cup.

However, in 2008, Scott made the decision to move to US side Boston Breakers for two years before returning to Arsenal, being named captain and leading her team to an FA Cup victory. She played her last game in 2018, a victory over Manchester City Women.

Scott also finished her career as the second most capped England player with 140 appearances, playing for her country in three World Cups.

After this, Scott started up a media career, presenting for BBC and Sky Sports. In 2018, she also became the first female football pundit at a Men’s World Cup for the BBC. Recently lending analysis to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Scott now hosts Sky Sports’ Goals on Sunday alongside Chris Kamara.

In 2011 she also founded the Alex Scott Academy for female footballers aged 16-19.

Thank you @mrdanwalker and @jjenas8 for your support & kind words☺️. This season has been incredible, and I feel blessed. There have been lows but they make me stronger! To everyone who has reached out.. THANK YOU.. I see you too ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OXtBFChiFo — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) May 11, 2019

How much dance experience does Alex Scott have?

Although Scott doesn’t have any formal training, she certainly likes a boogie, previously telling Radio Times that “it’s no secret that I love dancing and music.”

She even took her very own Glitterball home when she won the Sports Relief version of Strictly last year – though she insists it’s a level playing field between herself and her fellow celebs.

