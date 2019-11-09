Who is Jamie Laing? Strictly Come Dancing 2019 contestant who was forced to quit the show

When it comes to reality TV, Jaime Laing really has done it all, from Hunted to First Dates, with a cameo in Hollyoaks along the way. But while you may see him on the Strictly Come Dancing launch show, he sadly won’t be taking part in the live series, after being forced to pull out due to injury.

Who is Jamie Laing?

Jamie made it big when he became one of the wealthy London socialites to star in E4’s reality show Made in Chelsea. Jamie, who has featured on the series for eight years, must have visited every brunch spot and watering hole in the SW postcode by now…

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant is currently rumoured to be dating fellow Made in Chelsea star Sophie Habboo but the coupling has caused a fallout with his best friend Sam Thompson who also happens to be Sophie’s ex-boyfriend.

Jamie was recently linked to the show’s 20-year-old socialite Heloise Agostinelli (known as Ell), the daughter of an American billionaire.

KEY FACTS Age: 30 Twitter: @JamieLaing_UK Instagram: @JamieLaing YouTube Channel: Jamie Laing’s Happy Hour What is Jamie Laing known for? Jamie appears on E4’s reality show Made in Chelsea.

Why did Jamie Laing pull out of Strictly?

The star suffered an injury in his right foot during filming for the launch show – and was forced to pull out after he was unable to continue training.

Executive producer Sarah James said: “We are so sad that Jamie won’t be able to take part in the series, he had already lit up the ballroom during the launch show with his boundless energy and enthusiasm. We all wish him a full and speedy recovery.

Jamie said: “I’m absolutely devastated that I’m unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor!

“I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest.”

This is the first time in the show’s 17 year history that a celebrity has been forced to pull out before taking part in any of the live shows.

As the launch show is pre-recorded, Jamie will still appear on screens on Saturday to be paired with his professional partner, but a message will follow explaining he is no longer be able to participate.

What other TV shows has Jamie Laing appeared on?

Beyond the tumultuous drama of life in London’s richest borough, Jamie has made a name for himself on other reality shows. The star competed alongside fellow Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews in Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted, in which celebrities must go on the run from intelligence services. The pair came second place when they were eventually tracked down by the Hunters to a luxury B&B.

You may also have seen Jamie on Channel 4’s First Dates (you can see him squirming in the video below), and he’s appeared on Celebrity Bake Off where he was hailed for creating the worst cake of all time (although the judges were yet to see James Acaster’s effort). Let’s hope that Jamie’s a better dancer than he is baker.

Aside from the world of reality TV, he made a cameo appearance on Channel 4’s popular soap Hollyoaks, playing a doctor back in 2017.

Who is Jamie Laing related to?

The reality star came into fortune via the humble Digestive biscuit. The star’s great-great-grandfather was the founder of the popular biscuit brand McVitie’s, although the firm was sold to a group of financial investors in 2000.

Does Jamie Laing have dance experience?

Laing actually studied contemporary dance while he studied at Leeds University.

“When it came to finally enrolling in my course, people had already picked what they wanted to do and the only thing that was left was contemporary dance,” he said on The Greatest Dancer podcast earlier this year.

“So for the whole first year, I had to do a contemporary dance.”

“All of my friends were sitting in the front row and they were all laughing at me and I thought ‘this sucks’, so my experience of dance has been skewed a bit by that.

“It was the worst thing in the world, I’d wake up every day and think ‘why have I done this’.

What is Jamie Laing’s Candy Kittens business?

In 2012 Laing launched his own confectionary brand (clearly it runs in the family), Candy Kittens. You may have spotted them in shops – after starting out in the back of a renovated van, Candy Kittens is now a thriving business with stockists including Waitrose, Topshop, and Selfridges.

