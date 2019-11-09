When is Dancing on Ice back on TV? Has the line-up been announced? Who won the last series?

Dancing on Ice may have skated off our screens, but hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have already confirmed it’s been renewed for a new series in 2020.

And it’s little wonder, really – the 11th series was ratings gold for ITV, in part thanks to some incredible performances from the celebrities and their ice partners, but mainly due to the drama happening off the rink (the feud between Gemma Collins and judge Jason Gardiner, and Wes Nelson’s split with Megan Barton Hanson were regular tabloid fixtures).

So what can we expect from Dancing on Ice series 12? Here’s everything we know so far.

When does Dancing on Ice return to TV?

Series 12 of Dancing on Ice was confirmed during the series 11 final, but as of yet, no dates have been confirmed.

However, it is likely that the new series of the show will premiere at a similar time as the previous two editions, which have started on 7th and 6th January, respectively.

If the trend continues, we could see the new series of Dancing on Ice start on 5th January 2020.

Has the Dancing on Ice 2020 celebrity line-up been announced?

After a long build-up, our celebrity contestants for 2020 have finally started to be confirmed

Magician and TV presenter Ben Hanlin

Model and actress Caprice

Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins

Former EastEnders actor and TV presenter Joe Swash

Former Republic of Ireland footballer Kevin Kilbane

Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg

Coronation Street actress Lisa George

ITV News presenter Lucrezia Millarini

Love Island finalist Maura Higgins

Comedian and presenter Michael Barrymore

Diversity dancer Perri Kiely

Talk show host Trisha Goddard

Check out more details here.

Who are the Dancing on Ice 2020 professionals?

Matt Evers (to be paired with Ian Watkins)

Lukasz Rozycki

Alexander Demetriou

Mark Hanretty

Hamish Gaman

Tom Naylor

Brendyn Hatfield

Reining champ Alexandra Schauman

Vanessa Bauer

Carlotta Edwards

Brianne Delcourt

Alex Murphy

Old fan favourite Sylvain Longchambon will only appear as a reserve skater this year, alongside newcomer Jessica Hatfield. You can find out more about the skating pros here.

When will the celebrities be paired with the pros?

All pairings are set to be revealed during a special Dancing on Ice Christmas show, airing on ITV this festive period.

Will Dancing on Ice feature same-sex couples?

The show is set to make history in 2020, as Dancing on Ice will feature it’s very first same-sex couple.

It has been reported that Matt Evers has been partnered with H from Steps after the singer requested to be in a same-sex pairing.

“After conversations with the Dancing on Ice production team, H enquired as to the possibility of being paired with a male pro skater,” a source told The Sun.

“Bosses at Dancing on Ice are fully supportive of a same-sex partnership, so this year H will be paired with Matt.

“It’s a huge moment in TV history. A lot of viewers will be watching and the hope is it might set a trend.”

The news comes after its closest BBC rival, Strictly Come Dancing, was criticised for not including same-sex pairings – something that they are now reportedly considering for 2020.

Who are the Dancing on Ice judges?

Again, as with everything else, the full judging line-up is yet to be confirmed, but what we do know is Jason Gardiner will not be returning, being replaced by John Barrowman.

Gardiner officially quit in August 2019 after months of speculation, and nearly a year after his on-air row with then-contestant Gemma Collins.

“After all these years I feel it’s time for me to say goodbye to my judging role and return to things I have been putting on hold and have been on the back burner for a while,” he said in a video message to fans.

“To all of my DOI fans I really thank you for your support and encouragement over the years, I know we’ve gone through some controversies and I’m glad you got my unique judging style and honestly. It’s because of you I never cowered or shied away from serving up the truth.”

The 2019 panel comprised of Gardiner, Ashley Banjo and head judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Who won the 2019 Dancing on Ice series?

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro James Jordan took the trophy, beating Wes Nelson and Saara Aalto to win.

Discussing his victory, James said, “I feel overwhelmed. My body is going to need a massive rest, I couldn’t have pushed myself any harder. I had to push so much because Wes so was brilliant.

“It’s been so nice to skate with Alexandra and it’s honestly been one of the best experiences of my life.”

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2020