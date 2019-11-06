I’m A Celebrity 2019 cast line-up rumours

We’ve not got long to wait now! I’m A Celebrity starts on ITV for its 19th series on Sunday 17th November.

The stellar work of celebrity executive Micky Van Praagh made jungle legends of Harry Redknapp, Emily Atack and Noel Edmonds, with the casting team hoping to recreate the same magic for this year.

Van Praagh is starting to craft the camp, admitting that while she acknowledges the show did well last year, she is hoping for something “completely different” for 2019.

With Harry Redknapp the worthy winner for the 2018 series, who is rumoured to be following in his footsteps to be crowned the next King (or Queen) of the Jungle when the show returns in November 2019?

Rumoured I’m A Celebrity contestants

Roman Kemp

The Capital Breakfast host is reportedly swapping the airwaves for Bushtucker Trials, and was spotted going for a slap-up meal with his Spandau Ballet father Martin Kemp ahead of flying out to Australia.

“Roman is a fun, loquacious young star and super-well-connected. He must have countless showbiz tales about his pals,” a source told The Sun.

They added: “If he chose to reminisce about George, that could be quite emotional.”

Caitlyn Jenner

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is thought to have been “confirmed” to head Down Under for 2019, having commanded one of the highest fees in I’m a Celeb history.

The 70-year-old has reportedly landed £500,000 to sign up, according to The Sun – with producers hoping she will spill secrets about her life with the Kardashians while in the jungle.

An ITV source said told the publication: “She’s such a huge name and a great get for producers.

“ITV think she is one of their best ever signings. It’s a real bolt from the blue. They’ve asked her every year for a long time, but she finally felt the time was right.”

Chris Kamara

Will there be two football pundits heading Down Under? Ian Wright is rumoured, as well as Chris Kamara who was spotted wearing jungle gear while filming in front of a promo.

But ITV sources later said Kamara, who was the subject of a petition to get him in camp back in 2014, is not part of this year’s line-up, with the whole video being a prank for Chris Moyles on Radio X.

John Bercow

The former Speaker of the House of Commons has been widely rumoured for a place in this year’s I’m A Celeb line-up, fresh from leaving his prolific role as one of the most recognisable faces in British politics.

However, the Daily Mirror reported that Bercow’s desired fee to appear on the show is a cool £1 million, significantly higher than what ITV has paid for any other contestant, which could bump him out of the running.

The current record holder for I’m A Celeb earnings is presenter Noel Edmonds, who entered the jungle last year for £600,000.

But never say never: the bookies still think there’s a chance Bercow could be heading Down Under.

Kate Garraway

The Good Morning Britain host is set to enter the jungle, with the 52-year-old having reportedly already booked time off work for the show.

Speaking to The Mirror about the upcoming series, she said: “I’m really scared of snakes, spiders and rats. I’m claustrophobic and I don’t really like heights. I’m not very good without food. I genuinely eat chocolate every single day, a massive slab of it. I’ve done that since I was 16.

“I don’t think I have the strategy to survive. I think I would be a constant disappointment to the rest of the team.”

According to The Sun, the presenter had previously been in talks to enter the 2018 contest, but was unable to due to her hectic schedule. She later admitted to “sweating” when grilled live on GMB.

The interrogation comes months after Garraway revealed her children were desperate to see her as a campmate. “I think it’s completely terrifying but it’s also a brilliant show to watch, so I don’t know,” she said on GMB. “My kids would love me to do it, I don’t know what that says.”

It looks like her kids will finally see their dreams come true…

Ian Wright

The former Arsenal striker is reportedly in advanced talks to enter the jungle, and is thought to have been offered a six-figure salary to appear.

“Ian would be a massive signing for ITV who have been keen to get him Down Under for a while,” an insider told The Sun.

Fellow football pundit Gary Lineker added fuel to the fire by telling Match of the Day viewers that “Wrighty is off to eat leaves” before adding: “Get us out of here!” He also dropped a series of hints by peppering his comments with I’m A Celeb related words from “jungle” to “happy camp”.

Andrew Whyment

Yes, it’s Kirk from Corrie. The 38-year-old soap star – who has played Kirk Sutherland in Coronation Street since 2000 – is set to leave the cobbles behind for the jungle. At least that’s according to reports from The Sun, who claim the actor has signed onto the 2019 series.

This wouldn’t be the first time Whyment has competed on a reality TV show, however. He tried his luck on Dancing on Ice in 2012, finishing in a respectable sixth place.

Nadine Coyle

ITV bosses are thought to be keen to sign the former Girls Aloud star in the hopes she will spill secrets about her other band members.

“Nadine is a big name and ITV was keen to get her,” an insider told The Sun.

Her link to Cheryl makes her an even more exciting prospect. “It’s no secret there’s no love lost between them, and Nadine is refreshingly honest about what went on from her perspective,” the insider said. “And I’m a Celebrity could well be the start of something big again for her.”

Jennifer Metcalfe

The Hollyoaks actor is reportedly being eyed up by producers to enter the jungle later this year.

“‘Jen is perfect for the jungle, she’s really funny and attractive and she loves a challenge,’ a source told The Sun.

With Metcalfe’s character Mercedes being shot later this year, could this give Metcalfe time out to head Down Under?

It’s looking unlikely with Metcalfe telling reporters she will be “potty training” her son over a stint in the jungle camp.

I’m really not doing that! But I have got a month off coming up from the show at the same time but it’s a coincidence. “I heard I was doing it but I’m not,” she said. “I’d avoid interviews if it was true because I’m the worst liar.”

Lucy Fallon

There’s a history of Coronation Street actors heading to the jungle (think Sair Khan, Craig Charles…), and Lucy Fallon has been touted as the next to swap the cobbles for the creepy crawlies.

“Lucy is bubbly, funny, down-to-earth and game for a challenge, so she is a great fit for I’m A Celebrity,” an ITV source told The Sun.

“She had conversations last year about taking part but said, ‘Thanks, but no thanks’.

“This year, she told them she feels the timing is right. Bosses are delighted to have her on board and are sure she will be a big hit with fans at home and her campmates.”

Richard Madeley

The daytime TV staple (and Alan Partridge channeller) is being “chased” by producers to join the 2019 line-up, according to hosts Ant and Dec.

The pair said at the Royal Television Society that the 63-year-old was being “tracked down”.

DJ Tim Westwood and former footballer Alan Shearer are also reportedly being considered.

“We have a list that we get every year and we add to it and subtract from it,” Dec said.

However, Madeley admitted he ruled himself out the show, choosing the participate in Channel 4’s The Circle.

Piers Morgan

The controversial journalist and broadcaster jokingly said he would join camp for a princely sum of £10 million – but it seems its a price worth paying for hosts Ant and Dec.

Speaking to Susanna Reid at the Royal Television Society, Dec explained, “There is a guy who sits in this seat next to you who has said he would do it for a certain amount.

“Piers has said he would do it for a certain amount of money, which I think we could meet, but he keeps on wriggling out of it.”