When is Scottish drama Guilt on TV? What’s it about? Who’s in the cast?

BBC Scotland’s first drama commission, Guilt is making its way to BBC2 and looks to be a gripping blend of dark comedy and intense drama.

When is Guilt on TV?

Guilt premieres on BBC2 on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 9pm, with new episodes on Wednesdays.

The four-part black comedy drama began on BBC Scotland the previous week.

What is Guilt about?

Guilt tells the story of two distant brothers, record shop owner Jake (Jamie Sives) and successful lawyer Max (Mark Bonnar), who accidentally hit and kill an old man with their car one night while on the way home from a wedding. With no witnesses around and both of them over the limit, they decide to avoid taking responsibility by covering up their role in the death.

They initially appear successful, but as time wears on questions are raised about the old man’s death which see the two brothers lives descend into chaos and paranoia.

Ahead of filming, Bonnar said: “I am hugely excited to be a part of Guilt and to be working with Neil again. The moment I read the first scene I was totally hooked. Neil has managed to write a captivating and breathless thriller which, even in its darkest, most dramatic moments, maintains a pitch black sense of humour. I don’t want to resort to hyperbole, but IT IS a total rollercoaster ride!”

Sives added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be involved in what I’m sure will be a cracking drama. Neil has written brilliant scripts for Guilt and I can’t wait to get tangled up in the web he has so expertly woven. Our director Rob McKillop is a special talent and everyone I’ve met so far on this project has been so enthusiastic about it.”

Who is in the cast of Guilt?

The cast is led by Jamie Sives and Mark Bonnar, playing brothers Jake and Max respectively.

Sives appeared in this year’s thrilling Chernobyl miniseries as power plant worker Anatoly A Sitnikov, and may also be familiar to viewers from a stint on the first season of Game of Thrones as Jory Cassel, Captain of the Guards to House Stark.

Bonnar has had a recurring role on Channel 4 comedy Catastrophe since it began in 2015, starring as Rob’s filthy-minded friend Chris. He also played Mr Meekie in 2017’s Porridge remake and had a major role in hard-hitting thriller Apple Tree Yard.

Joining them in a supporting role is Siân Brooke, who played Eurus Holmes in the BBC’s crime drama Sherlock, alongside Ruth Bradley (Humans) and Emun Elliott (Clique).

Guilt consists of four episodes in total and was the first original drama created for the BBC Scotland channel.