What is Sky original drama Intergalactic about? When will it be on TV? Who’s starring?

Sky original drama Intergalactic, billed as an emotionally charged sci-fi series, has recently begun filming.

Starring Savannah Steyn (The Tunnel, Wannabe) and written by award-winning showrunner Julie Gearey, the show promises to be characterful, action-packed and darkly comic, but what is it about?

Here’s everything you need to know about Intergalactic…

What is Intergalactic about?

The show is based in a dystopian future, with the entire planet subject to the control of an authoritarian body known as the Commonworld. Ash (Steyn), a rookie cop and intergalactic pilot, seems bound for the top until she finds herself a victim of false imprisonment.

Whilst in prison, Ash meets a rag-tag bunch of female convicts, and together they attempt a daring escape far off into the galaxy – where newly formed friendships will be tested to the limit…

Who’s starring in Intergalactic?

Alongside Steyn, a host of well-known faces from TV are set to star in the show, including Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson, Peaky Blinders’ Natasha O’Keefe and Sex Education’s Sharon Duncan-Brewster, who play Ash’s fellow escaped prisoners.

The cast also includes Parminder Nagra (Bend It Like Beckham, ER) as Ash’s mother, Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty) as Director of the Commonworld Dr Benedict Lee, and Thomas Turgoose (This is England) as hapless prison guard Drew.

Oliver Coopersmith (Tin Star), Imogen Daines (Black Mirror), and newcomer Diany Samba-Bandza round out the cast.

What’s been said about the show so far?

Speaking about the start of filming, Sky’s Director of Drama, Cameron Roach, said he was delighted to begin the Intergalactic journey.

He said, “We know that with Savannah Steyn, Parminder Nagra, Eleanor Tomlinson and Natasha O’Keefe at the helm, Julie Gearey’s audacious vision for the show will be brought to life in such an incredible way.

“We cannot wait to see them in action, in the most unique and phenomenal spaceship. With the backdrop of the galaxy, it really does promise to be a high-octane prison drama like no other, that we really are confident our customers will love.”

Savannah Steyn added, “I’m so excited to be taking on the role of Ash Harper, it’s an honour and an amazing learning experience to be acting alongside such an incredibly talented cast. I’m humbled to be acting under the direction of such a wonderful team and am loving every moment of the experience.”

When will Intergalactic be on TV?

If you’re intrigued by the premise, we’re afraid you’ll have to wait a while yet before Intergalactic hits our TV screens.

The show is currently scheduled to debut in 2021, appearing on Sky One and NOW TV.