As Dublin Murders comes to an end, we have to wonder: is this really the last we’ve seen of this eerie crime drama?

The BBC show was adapted from the first two novels in the Dublin Murder Squad series, In The Woods (2007) and The Likeness (2008).

So could the rest of the books in the series make their way onto the small screen? Here’s what we know so far:

Will there be a second series of Dublin Murders?

No news from the BBC yet (or RTÉ, or US broadcaster Starz).

But screenwriter Sarah Phelps told RadioTimes.com that she was definitely up for making season two.

“Please God yeah! And season three, I’d like,” she said, explaining that she wanted to “cover the whole thing, cover the whole period of that time for Ireland.”

She added: “I hope we get to do more because I know what happens in the final scene.”

The first series combines the first two novels in the series, In the Woods (about DI Rob Ryan and the missing and murdered kids in Knocknaree) and The Likeness (about DI Cassie Maddox and her doppelgänger).

But if all goes to plan, Phelps would follow this up with a second series combining Faithful Place (2010) and Broken Harbour (2012).

The third series would cover The Secret Place (2014) and The Trespasser (2016), the final novels in Tana French’s Dublin Murder Squad books.

What would happen in Dublin Murders series 2? Could Rob and Cassie return?

If Phelps stays true to the original novels, we won’t be seeing any more of Rob (Killian Scott) and Cassie (Sarah Greene).

Asked if she might return for a second series, Greene turned to Sarah Phelps and begged: “Yes please, Sarah!”

But, she added, “it’s kind of not Sarah’s choice really, it’s the books.”

“It’s the books. I have plans anyway, I just sort of parachute them in,” Phelps joked.

However, undercover boss Frank Mackey (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) is at the centre of the next book in the series, so – if the drama gets a second series – he could be set to play a much bigger part.