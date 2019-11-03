Judges unanimous as sixth celebrity leaves Strictly Come Dancing

Viscountess Emma Weymouth is the sixth celebrity to leave this year’s Strictly Come Dancing after the judges voted unanimously to save Mike Bushell following the Sunday-night dance-off.

Lady Emma and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec performed their Samba to Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care, which had left them with 26 points and just one place from the bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday, while Mike and Katya Jones revisited their Charleston to Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines, which the judges had given 30 points before the public vote sent them into the dance-off for the third week running.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Mike and Katya, calling theirs “the most challenging and the better dance”.

Motsi Mabuse agreed, saying “I think everything they did was much clearer to read, much easier to follow and more prepared”.

And Bruno Tonioli called the performance “more entertaining, richer, more powerful”, and noted “something extraordinary happened – the celebrity actually covered for the professional’s mistake.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas agreed with the verdict, saying she too would have voted to keep the pair in the competition.

Following the result, Emma had some heartfelt words for partner Aljaz, telling him: “I’ve loved this more than anything I’ve done in my entire life. I’m going to be forever grateful to you for working so hard, you’ve been so patient with me and teaching me everything. Thank you, I want to be friends forever because you’re just amazing. I never wanted to let you down, I’m just heartbroken.”

Aljaz said: “You never ever let me down from the first day of rehearsals when I walked in. I’m the only professional to have danced with an actual lady on Strictly Come Dancing. From day one in rehearsals, your dedication, to go from a non-performer, non-dancer, to achieve what you achieved on this show, I’m lucky it was me that taught you how to dance. Thank you so much for every single second in rehearsals. On that dance floor you surprised me positively every single week. Thank you so much.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Saturday 9th November at 6:45pm, with the results show on Sunday 10th November at 7:20pm