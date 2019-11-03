When is BBC1 comedy Ghosts on TV? Who is in the cast and what is it about?

Ghosts is a new BBC1 comedy from the team behind Horrible Histories and Yonderland.

The six-part series centres around young couple Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) who move to a decrepit country manor they’ve inherited, with the intention of turning it into a hotel. However, the collection of spirits occupying the house have other plans…

Find out everything you need to know about new BBC sitcom Ghosts below.

When is Ghosts back on TV?

The series previously aired on BBC1 on Mondays at 9:30pm, starting on 15th April 2019 – the second series has yet to be filmed but is likely to be released in the next day or so.

Will there be a series 2 for Ghosts?

Yes – and a series three! Soon after the series ended it was confirmed that the ghostly gang would be back for another run of episodes.

“We are DEAD excited to be returning to BBC One for a second series of Ghosts,” creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond said in a statement.

“We could not have asked for a more enthusiastic response to the show, and can’t wait to get haunting Button House once again. We’d like to thank Charlotte, Kiell, Lolly, Katy and our fantastic crew for helping us realise such a hugely ambitious project. And thanks also to everyone at Monumental and the BBC for their tireless support of what is clearly a ridiculous idea. We are already hard at work on stories for series two, and can’t wait to share them with you.”

Delighted to confirm that #BBCGhosts has indeed been recommissioned for a second AND third series. Huge thanks to Charlotte Moore and all at @BBCOne & BBC Comedy for believing in #Ghosts (so to speak). We can’t wait to get haunting again. — Laurence Rickard (@Lazbotron) October 8, 2019

And more recently it was confirmed that Ghosts would be back for a third series as well, meaning these particular spectres will be sticking around for a while yet.

Is there a trailer for Ghosts?

Yes, it introduces us to Alison and Mike, and the ghosts aiming to scare them out of the house…

Who’s in the cast of Ghosts?

Ritchie, best known for roles in Call the Midwife and Fresh Meat, and Smith-Bynoe (Stath Lets Flats, Enterprice) lead the show as (alive and well) couple Alison and Mike.

Katy Wix (The Windsors, Not Going Out), Lolly Adefope ( This Time with Alan Partridge) and Horrible Histories regulars Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond play the ghosts haunting Alison and Mike’s new home.

What’s Ghosts about?

As the trailer reveals, the series sees young couple Alison and Mike warring against a collection of ghosts from various periods in history for the right to occupy country pile Button Hall.

“Cash-strapped Alison and Mike think their dreams have come true when they inherit a grand country house, unaware that it’s falling apart and teeming with the ghosts of former inhabitants,” reads the official synopsis.

“The ghosts must act immediately to prevent the new owners’ plans to turn the house into a hotel. After their attempts to haunt them away fail miserably, Julian summons all of his telekinetic powers to push Alison out of a window.

“After settling back into their old life / death, the ghosts can’t believe it when the ‘livins’ return. Mike has financially shackled them to the mansion, and Alison can now see the ghosts.”

Is Ghosts too scary or rude for children?

While the cast may still be best-known for the brilliant family friendly Horrible Histories, Ghosts is going out at the post-watershed time of 9.30pm.

The comedy is more grown-up, but the cast think there is still plenty to enjoy for kids who want to stay up late or sneakily watch on iPlayer.

“We initially thought we’d do something that was adult, and then we were persuaded, probably rightly, to keep it fairly family-friendly,” Mat Baynton said during a screening at the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival.

However, this being a comedy about Ghosts, there is the odd creepy scene to go with the screams of laughter.

“It was going possibly to be pre-watershed, and the reason it couldn’t be was the scary stuff,” Baynton says. “But we haven’t written lots of effin’ and jeffin’!”