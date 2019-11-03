Who are the Dancing on Ice 2020 professionals?
Everything you need to know about the new pros and returning rink favourites
The twelfth series of Dancing on Ice is set to skate back onto screens with a new batch of celebs entering the rink.
Who exactly will they be partnered with? We’ll find out their professional trainers during a special Dancing on Ice Christmas show, airing on ITV this festive period.
From old favourites to new faces, here are all the professional skaters you can see on Dancing on Ice 2020…
Matt Evers
Age: 42
Accolades: Gold at US Junior Championships
Instagram: @themattevers
Appearing on every series since it launched in 2006, this year Evers will be one half of the show’s first same-sex partnership. As previously confirmed by RadioTimes.com, Evers will be paired with Ian “H from Steps” Watkins.
Lukasz Rozycki
Age: 39
Accolades: Placed third in Junior Grand Prix, the Sofia Cup
Husband to fellow pro Alexandra Schauman, Lukasz will be hoping for a better finish than last year: he was eliminated third with Grease star Didi Conn.
Alexander Demetriou
Age: 29
Accolades: Played Captain Hook in Disney on Ice
Instagram: @alixdemi
The 2020 contest marks the second series for the Blackpool-born singer. He is married to fellow professional Carlotta Edwards.
Mark Hanretty
Age: 34
Accolades: Placed third in British Championships in 2010
Instagram: @markhanretty
Since joining the show in series six in 2011, Mark is yet to make it past week six of the contest.
Hamish Gaman
Age: 36
Accolades: 2015 British National Champion
Instagram: @hamishgaman
With 2020 marking his third series of Dancing on Ice, Hamish will be hoping for a win: he made it all the way to the 2019 final with singer Saara Aalto.
Tom Naylor
Age: 32
Instagram: @drtom_onice
Fun fact about this 2019 newbie: Tom isn’t only a skating pro, but a doctor and orthopaedic surgeon!
Brendyn Hatfield
Age: 34
Accolade: Disney on Ice performer
Instagram: @brendynhatfield
A newcomer to the 2020 show, Brendyn is husband to reserve skater Jessica Hatfield.
Alexandra Schauman
Age: 39
Accolades: 7th place in Junior Ladies’ Single at Finnish championships
Instagram: @alex_lukasz
The Finnish ice dancer is the show’s returning champ: she won the 2019 contest with former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan.
Vanessa Bauer
Age: 23
Accolades: German National Junior Pairs’ champion in 2013.
Instagram: @vanessabauer_skates
Winning Dancing on Ice on her first appearance in 2018 with reality star Jake Quickenden, Vanessa also made it to the 2019 final with Love Island star Wes Nelson.
Carlotta Edwards
Age: 30
Accolades: Performer for Disney on Ice
Instagram: @_carlottamarie
Here’s hoping we’ll see more of Carlotta during her second Dancing on Ice series: in her first year she was eliminated in week two with Richard Blackwood.
She met her husband, fellow professional Alexander Demetriou, on Disney on Ice.
Brianne Delcourt
Age: 38
Accolades: Placed 8th in 1997 Canadian Championships
Instagram: @brianne_tv
A regular on the show since 2010, Brianne won her second Dancing on Ice contest with Sam Attwater in 2011.
Last year she was the first professional to leave the show, eliminated with former Neighbours actor Mark Little.
Alex Murphy
Age: 31
Accolades: Double gold medallist at age 14
Instagram: @almurph18
On her first attempt at the competition, Murphy made it to the semi-finals with Love Island star Kem Cetinay in 2018. She reached the same stage in 2019 with Westlife’s Brian McFadden.
**Reserve Dancers**
Sylvain Longchambon
Age: 39
Accolades: Bronze medal winner at 2002 French Championships
Instagram: @slongchambon
Although a regular performer on the show, this year Sylvain won’t have a celeb partner.
Jessica Hatfield
Age: 33
2020 marks Jessica’s first time on the show. She is married to fellow pro Brendyn Hatfield.
Dancing on Ice returns in ITV in early 2020