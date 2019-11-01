NOW TV Black Friday deals – what offers are on now, and what to expect

If you’re a fan of TV and film then you’re probably keeping an eye on the NOW TV Black Friday deals this year.

NOW TV offers subscriptions so fans can watch shows, films and sport on a short term contract, with specific passes available so you can choose what you pay for.

With Black Friday just around the corner NOW TV is already releasing early deals with savings on everything from kids shows to cinema favourites.

There’s also the NOW TV stick that essentially turns your television into a Smart TV. If you’re looking for more Black Friday deals make sure you bookmark our best Black Friday deals page as we’ll be updating it in the lead up to the day and during with the latest offers and deals.

When do NOW TV Black Friday deals go live?

Black Friday is officially on 29th November this year, with Cyber Monday on 2nd December. Expect deals to begin early, up to two weeks before the official start of the shopping event.

What offers did NOW TV have on Black Friday last year?

Last year NOW TV ran deals on their passes, from two months of Entertainment for the price of one (£7.99, was £15.98) to 12 months of Entertainment for £45 down from £95.

The Sky Cinema pass was also two months for the price of one (£9.99 from £19.98), and the kids pass was £3.99 down from £7.98.

The year long offers included:

12 months of Sky Cinema for £55 down from £115

12 months of Entertainment for £45 down from £95

12 months of Entertainment and Sky Cinema for £99 down from £215

12 months of Kids for £15 down from £47

9 months of Sky Sports for £179 down from £305

NOW TV Stick bundle deals

You could get a NOW TV Stick with two months of Entertainment (£14.99 down from £30.97), or Sky Cinema (£16.99 down from £34.97), or Kids (£10.99 down from £22.97) last Black Friday. There were also bundles with a 12 month pass or nine months of Sky Sports.

The NOW TV Smart Stick with HD and Voice Search is on sale from £14.99 – that gets you just the stick to give you a comparison. The pass bundles include the Stick with a two month Entertainment Pass for £19.99 or Sky Cinema for the same price but a month’s pass, or Sky Sports for one month for £29.99.

NOW TV Smart Box deals

There’s also the NOW TV Smart Box with 4K and Voice Search from £45.99. NOW TV has a bundle with the Smart box, one month Entertainment, Sky Cinema and Kids plus a Sky Sports Day Pass for £49.99.