What time is the Not Going Out Halloween special on TV?

Now in its tenth series, quick-witted sitcom Not Going Out has become a firm favourite of the BBC comedy line-up. This year marks the show’s first Halloween special which sees Lee’s attempt at trick-or-treating go horribly wrong.

When is the Not Going Out Halloween special on TV?

The Halloween special will air at 10:35pm on Wednesday 31st October 2019 on BBC1.

What’s it about?

To celebrate Halloween, Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) decide to take their children trick-or-treating, but things take a turn for the worse when Lee loses his phone on the doorstep of a creepy Victorian house. Upon returning to retrieve it, he discovers the building holds secrets that would have been better left alone.

What exactly is going on at that strange old house? And what does Lee’s hapless father Frank (Bobby Ball) have to do with all this? The answers are being kept tightly under wraps, but all will be revealed when the episode premieres.

Will there be another series of Not Going Out?

The popularity of Not Going Out has only grown during its recent series, to such an extent that the BBC have commissioned three more which will run all the way up to 2022. Fans can also look forward to a festive Christmas special in December, ahead of the series 11 premiere next year.