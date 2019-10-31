Accessibility Links

Netflix releases chilling new trailer for fantasy series The Witcher

If this trailer is anything to go by, the show has clearly taken some cues from Game of Thrones

The Witcher

Netflix has released a chilling new trailer for its upcoming fantasy series The Witcher – and it looks like the show will have more than its fair share of action.

Starring a long-haired Henry Cavill in the lead role, the show appears to be taking cues from Game of Thrones, with violent sword fights between heavily armoured men, ominous candle lit conversations and the suggestion of magical forces all playing a prominent role.

The Witcher books, written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, have already been adapted into a highly successful video game series, and if the trailer is anything to go by, the TV show won’t be any less epic in its scope.

The show is set to follow three different characters as they navigate life in the fantasy world of The Continent, brushing shoulders with humans, elves, witchers, gnomes and a grand assortment of monsters.

The trailer follows a teaser clip which had originally been shown at San Diego Comic-Con during the summer, and confirms a December 20th release date for the new show.

Cavill is joined in the ensemble cast by Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds), Jodhi May (Game of Thrones) and Adam Levy (Knightfall).

The Witcher is slated for Netflix release on Friday 20th December

