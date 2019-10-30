Accessibility Links

  Meet Apprentice 2019 candidate Jemelin Artigas: the network marketing consultant and 'mumpreneur'

Meet Apprentice 2019 candidate Jemelin Artigas: the network marketing consultant and ‘mumpreneur’

Jemelin puts her success in business down to her humble roots

Lemelin, The Apprentice (BBC)

The Apprentice is back, with 15 brand new candidates vying to win Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

As always, our new recruits are a healthy mix of ambitious and deluded, convinced their business plans are the ones Lord Sugar should back.

But before we get to the nitty gritty, the hopefuls must first work together to complete a series of tasks under the watchful eyes of Karren Brady and Claude Littner in order to impress Lord Sugar himself.

Here’s all you need to know about Jemelin Artigas – the networking marketing consultant who’s keen to do business with the man himself.

Jemelin Artigas: The Facts

Age: 34

Occupation: Network Marketing Consultant

Lives: South East London

Twitter: @jemelinartigas

Instagram: @jemelinartigas

LinkedIn: Jemelin Artigas

What is Jemelin Artigas’ business?

Don’t ever stop fighting to become the best version of you!! ???? And don’t ever let anyone talk you out of your dreams just because they didn’t pursue theirs , ✋???? the only people I ever listen to is those that had bigger goals then they ever thought will and accomplish them ! ????Be obsessed with what you do ! So obsessed that no matter how many distractions and fake glowing glitter comes your way you stay laser focus in your lane because the fastest way to success is to ……… not quit and start and quit and start again you just have to keep going even when you think is going no where !!! and your fuel is your obsession with your vision ! That will keep you going until you will eventually succeed remember the day you plant the tree is not the same day you collect the fruit !!! #pictoftheday #powerfullthoughts #thatfocusface #dontblametheworldforyourproblems #takealookatyourself

According to Jemelin’s social media profiles, the 34-year-old is a ‘mumpreneur’ with a keen interest in health and beauty – and inspirational quotes.

Having previously worked as an events manager, Jemelin is now a Global Business Partner for Limitless Beauty, which combines social networking with the health and
wellness industry and the gig economy – sort of like a modern-day Avon woman.

The website linked to one of her Instagram pages sees Jemelin push a series of products for NuSkin, an American company that reportedly offers its products in over 50 markets and has since sold ‘billions’.

What are Jemelin Artigas’ skills?

Jemelin considers resilience to be one of her best personal qualities, having come from a humble background in Venezuela. She describes herself as competitive and fearless in business, stating she is “1000% committed” to winning every task.

“I never have problems, I only have solutions,” she said.

However, Jemelin’s downfall could be her headstrong nature, warning that she can also be “next-level stubborn” – so expect a few fiery arguments.

The Apprentice launches on BBC One in October

