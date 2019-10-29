It’s been an intense and emotional 10 weeks in the Bake Off tent, seeing tears, tantrums and turmoil as our bakers’ dozen got to grips with the tough competition.

After all that hard graft, the final week of the competition saw David, Alice and Steph do baking battle one last time as they attempt to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

But who just pipped the other two to the post to be crowned the ultimate star baker? And who fell at the last hurdle?

Who won The Great British Bake Off 2019?

David is your 2019 champ, despite having never been Star Baker.

“I’ve watched this since the second series so for nine years I’ve been dreaming of Bake Off,” he said. “It wasn’t even in my mind that I could win this. I was always the underdog.”

He continued: “It feels so good. It’s been weeks and weeks of intensity so to finish it with this is the best feeling in the world.”

It came after four-time Star Baker winner Steph repeatedly found herself floundering in the finale.

After her double-baked stilton soufflé technical didn’t set properly, Steph found herself tearing up when her deceptive picnic didn’t quite come together in the final few moments in the competition.

“I saved the worst until last,” she said before the announcement of the winner. “Maybe ten weeks was just one too many.”

David came first in the soufflé technical and won over the judges with his imitation picnic.

