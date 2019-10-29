Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing: Here are the songs and dances for our couples in week seven

Who will be channelling their inner PJ and Duncan as they get down to Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble?

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - TX: 28/09/2019 - Episode: Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - TX2 LIVE SHOW (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Dame Shirley Bassey, Bruno Tonioli - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

We’re rattling through Strictly season now, with last week seeing yet another shock elimination after Catherine Tyldesley lost out to Mike Bushell in the dreaded dance-off.

It may have been the last time we’ll see the former Coronation Street star on the dancefloor, but we will get to see more of her professional partner Johannes Radebe, as he takes part in Strictly’s first ever same-sex couple dance with Graziano Di Prima.

This week will also welcome back Will Bayley and pro dancer Neil Jones, after they were both forced to pull out of the Halloween special following injuries.

Here’s who is dancing to what in week seven….

Alex and Neil– American Smooth to Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

Emma and Anton–Rumba to Woman in Love by Barbra Streisand

Emma and Aljaž -Samba to I Don’t Care by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

Michelle and Giovanni– Paso Doble to Another One Bites The Dust by Queen

Saffron and AJ– Salsa to Instruction by Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don

Chris and Karen -Couples’ Choice (Street/Commercial) to Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble by PJ and Duncan

Karim and Amy– Quickstep to Mr. Pinstripe Suit by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Kelvin and Oti–Viennese Waltz to Say Something by A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera

Mike and Katya–Charleston to Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines by Ron Goodwin Orchestra

Will and Janette– Waltz to Weekend In New England by Barry Manilow

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 7pm 

