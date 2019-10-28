Get your fangs into the absolutely gruesome first Dracula trailer

Stop what you’re eating: the first (very, very gruesome) trailer for BBC’s upcoming Dracula series is here.

Advertisement

Showcasing a red-eyed Claes Bang as the titular bloodsucker, the sneak peek is packed with plenty of skin-crawling shots. Basically, if you’re not a fan of flies burrowing themselves under eyelids or ripping off fingernails, we can’t recommend you watch it.

Alongside the grim trailer, the BBC also unveiled several first-look snapshots of the show. Fortunately, they’re not filled with more bloodcurdling imaging, instead showing off the cast in full 19th Century costume.

First up, there’s Dickensian’s John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker, one of the main characters of Bram Stoker’s 1897 gothic horror novel, which the series of based on.

Then there’s Dracula himself looking rather pensive…

And finally, we can see two stern-looking nuns: Sister Agatha (Bridget Jones’ Dolly Wells) and Mother Superior (The Thick of It’s Joanna Scanlan).

The three-part mini-series – from Sherlock writers Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat – is also set to star Patrick Melrose’s Morfydd Clark, Phantom Thread’s Lujza Richter and Sherlock’s Jonathan Aris.

Advertisement

Dracula will premiere on BBC One in the UK and on Netflix outside of the UK