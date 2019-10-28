Hello Jackie! Filming commences on Friday Night Dinner series 6

They’re back! Filming for the sixth series of Channel 4’s Friday Night Dinner has kicked off, with all the Goodmans set to return.

This means that Tamsin Greig (Mum Jackie Goodman), Paul Ritter (Dad Martin ‘S*** on it!’ Goodman), Simon Bird (Adam, aka ‘pus face’) and Tom Rosenthal (Jonny, aka ‘p*** face’) are all coming back in new episodes. And yes, Mark Heap will reprise his role as unhinged neighbour Jim, this time without a dog after Wilson passed away at the end of series five (RIP).

Fortunately, however, Jim will be getting a new canine companion with Channel 4 teasing he’ll be teaming up with a brand new dog.

The new episodes will also see Martin buying and living in a grotty caravan, Adam gaffer-taping Jonny’s phone to the ceiling, Jonny purchasing the world’s most disgusting coat, Aunty Val (Tracy Ann Oberman) taking up sexting, and Jackie almost having a heart attack after both sons get ‘females’.

Executive producer Kenton Allen said: “Friday Night Dinner has grown into a phenomenal hit for all involved and the huge demand for new episodes is rather humbling.

“We look forward to launching Series six, alongside a fabulous range of merchandise which we’re currently developing to launch alongside the next season. Wilson Dog Biscuits anyone?”

Writer Robert Popper insightfully added: “I’m really looking forward to filming the people do the acting for the television.”

You heard it here first.

Friday Night Dinner will return to Channel 4 in 2020