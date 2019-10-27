Who is Oti Mabuse? Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional dancer guide

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professionals: Oti Mabuse

Age: 29

Born: Pretoria, South Africa

Twitter: @OtiMabuse

Instagram: @otimabuse

Strictly wins: 0. Although she had an early exit with Anthony Ogogo in 2015, Oti made it to the final with Danny Mac in 2016. In 2017 she partnered with the show’s first-ever Paralympic competitor Jonnie Peacock, finishing in eighth place.

Which Strictly celebrity is Oti paired with this year?

Oti has already had a rough ride on Strictly – and we haven’t even got on the dance floor yet.

Having initially been partnered with Jamie Laing, the dancer admitted she was “in bed and in tears” when she heard the Made in Chelsea star had to pull out the show, following a leg injury.

However, Oti has now been paired with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher, who Oti has deemed “incredible”.

Which Strictly celebrity was Oti paired with last year?

Cricketer Graeme Swann. The pair finished in seventh place.

Who is Oti Mabuse?

Oti’s speciality is Latin. Though she studied Civil Engineering at university, dancing has always been her true passion. Her love of Latin has seen her travel the world collecting title after title, including first-place in German Championship PD Freestyle Latin and winning the South African Latin American Championships eight times.

She joined Strictly in 2015, but Oti and partner boxer Anthony Ogogo made a surprise exit in week three after their Rocky-themed Paso Doble failed to win over the judges and the public.

In 2016, Oti made Strictly history with her celebrity dance partner Danny Mac, after their scintillating Samba became the first to score four tens from each of the judges.

It was dubbed the “perfect samba masterclass” by judge Darcey Bussell and likened to a “pagan mating ritual” by a very excited Bruno Tonioli.

The duo went all the way to the final in 2016 and finished as runner-up. That remains her best Strictly performance, following her ninth week exit with Jonnie Peacock in 2017.

Mabuse was also a captain on BBC1’s The Greatest Dancer, leading 14-year-old solo dancer Ellie Fergusson to victory in the show’s first series.

Is Oti Mabuse related to new judge Motsi Mabuse?

Yes! The two are sisters. And that mean Motsi will have to score her sister and celebrity partner. However, this won’t be anything too new for the siblings, with Motsi previously critiquing Oti on Let’s Dance, the German version of Strictly.