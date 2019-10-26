How to vote for your favourite Strictly Come Dancing couples
The all-important numbers are right here...
As competition gets fiercer and fiercer, we’ll have to say goodbye to one couple each week. Here’s all the information you need:
How to vote for Strictly online
You can vote online at www.bbc.co.uk/strictly – sign in with your BBC account (or register if you haven’t got one already) and vote for your favourite. You can vote up to three times.
How to vote for Strictly by phone
Here are the all-important numbers. Calls cost 15p plus any network access charge. Make sure you vote before lines close on Saturday night!
Saffron and AJ
09015 22 52 06
6 22 52 06
Anneka and Kevin
09015 22 52 14
6 22 52 14
Emma and Aljaz
09015 22 52 04
6 22 52 04
Chris and Karen
09015 22 52 03
6 22 52 03
Emma and Anton
09015 22 52 02
6 22 52 02
Catherine and Johannes
09015 22 52 10
6 22 52 10
Michelle and Giovanni
09015 22 52 08
6 22 52 08
Karim and Amy
09015 22 52 13
6 22 52 13
Mike and Katya
09015 22 52 07
6 22 52 07
Alex and Neil
09015 22 52 12
6 22 52 12
Kelvin and Oti
09015 22 52 15
6 22 52 15
Will and Janette – not eligible for public vote in Halloween Week
09015 22 52 09
6 22 52 09