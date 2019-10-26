Who is Aljaž Škorjanec? Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional dancer guide
The 19-time Slovenian champion won the glitterball in his very first series
Aljaž Škorjanec returns to Strictly Come Dancing for the 17th series.
The dancer is married to fellow Strictly pro Janette Manara after both of them joined the Strictly professionals team in 2013.
Aljaz is 19-time Slovenian champion in Ballroom, Latin and Ten Dance. He signed up for dance lessons without telling his parents aged just five. His favourite dances are the Paso Doble – “it’s strong and masculine” – and the Foxtrot – “everything is fluid and it feels like every move lasts forever”.
Here’s everything you need to know about Aljaž Škorjanec ahead of Strictly Come Dancing 2019.
Who is Aljaž Škorjanec?
Age: 29
Born: Slovenia
Twitter: @AljazSkorjanec
Instagram: aljazskorjanec
Strictly wins: 1 – with Abbey Clancy in 2013, his first year on the show.
Which Strictly celebrity was Aljaz been paired with this year?
Aljaž’s Strictly 2019 partner is Viscountess Emma Weymouth.
Which Strictly celebrity was Aljaz paired up with last year?
Journalist Kate Silverton. The couple finished in eighth place.
How many times has Aljaž Škorjanec won?
Aljaz won the show with Abbey Clancy in 2013 and since then he has partnered with TV presenter Alison Hammond in 2014 (they placed 10th), Call the Midwife star Helen George in 2015 (they placed sixth), model Daisy Lowe (8th) and actress Gemma Atkinson (2nd).
Our 1st day in the @bbcstrictly studio as #MrsAndMrs ❤️ May we have many adventures & in Brucie's legendary words, let's "keeeeep dancing!"✨ pic.twitter.com/xmbqm4HKEG
— Janette Manrara (@JManrara) September 4, 2017
Learn more about the Strictly Come Dancing professionals
- Katya Jones
- AJ Pritchard
- Oti Mabuse
- Aljaž Škorjanec
- Diane Buswell
- Kevin Clifton
- Karen Clifton
- Anton Du Beke
- Giovanni Pernice
- Nancy Xu
- Janette Manrara
- Amy Dowden
- Gorka Marquez
- Graziano Di Prima
- Johannes Radebe
- Luba Mushtuk
- Nadiya Bychkova
- Neil Jones
Strictly Come Dancing launches Saturday at7pm on BBC 1.