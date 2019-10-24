When is The Kominsky Method season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix’s award-winning sitcom The Kominsky Method is returning for a second season. Jane Seymour (Live and Let Die) and Paul Reiser (My Two Dads; Aliens) are among the guest stars announced for the comedy’s new outing.

The Kominsky Method focuses on the relationship between ageing actor and acting coach Sandy Kominsky (played by two-time Oscar-winner Michael Douglas) and his long-suffering agent, Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin). The genial odd couple find themselves cultural outsiders in a present-day Los Angeles that prizes youth above all else.

Created by eight-time Emmy nominee Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory), the series has been a critical success for Netflix, bagging Emmy nominations and Golden Globe wins for Douglas and the show itself, after its first season.

Here’s everything you need to know about its return…

When is season 2 of The Kominsky Method released on Netflix?

The second season is set to arrive on Netflix on Friday 25th October 2019. All eight half-hour-long episodes will be released simultaneously.

No further seasons have yet been announced, although the first season’s critical success – which included Golden Globes wins for the show and Douglas – make it likely that it will be renewed again.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – check it out below.

What will happen in The Kominsky Method season 2?

In season two, Sandy and Norman continue their venerable friendship, navigating the day-to-day pitfalls of 21st-century existence and the foibles of life on the outskirts of the film industry.

In one major plotline, Sandy meets his daughter’s new boyfriend (Reiser), whom he is unsettled to learn is nearly his own age.

Meanwhile, Norman encounters a former love interest (Seymour) from half a century ago, and they both decide to give the relationship another go.

Who is in the cast?

Douglas and Arkin are joined in the main cast by Nancy Travis (Three Men and a Baby), who plays Lisa, one of Sandy’s acting students who is recently divorced, and Sarah Baker (Louie; The Campaign), who plays Mindy, Sandy’s daughter and business partner.

The first season featured an impressive array of guest appearances, including talk show titan Jay Leno, Elliott Gould, Danny DeVito, Patti LaBelle and Ann-Margaret, with many playing fictionalised versions of themselves.

In addition to Reiser and Seymour, Dancing on the Edge star Jacqueline Bisset has been announced for season two, and is set to portray Sandy’s as-yet-unseen ex-wife.