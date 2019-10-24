Succession is, depending on how you look at it, the bleakest comedy or the funniest drama on TV.

The series follows billionaire Logan Roy (Brian Cox) as he pits his children against one another with an eye to naming a successor to his throne at the helm of one of the world’s biggest media companies (the Roys are said to have been inspired by the Murdoch family).

It is a hit with critics and viewers, and with the opening episodes of season 2 drawing in its biggest ratings yet, US network HBO renewed it for a third season just a few weeks into its sophomore run.

Here’s everything we know about season three so far.

When is Succession season 3 on TV?

There is no word on an official launch date for the season as yet. But as seasons one and two have both premiered in August, we would expect it to follow suit. So, all going well, we’re hoping for August 2020.

Who is in the cast?

Succession would be nothing without its ensemble of players, both major and minor. We fully expect lead stars Brian Cox (Logan), Jeremy Strong (Kendall), Sarah Snook (Shiv), Kieran Culkin (Roman), Alan Ruck (Connor), Matthew MacFadyen (Tom) and Nicholas Braun (Greg) to return, along with supporting actors J Smith Cameron (Gerri) and Justine Lupe (Willa).

Is there a trailer for Succession season 3?

Not yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

Succession season 3 will air on HBO in the USA and Sky Atlantic in the UK in 2020