Sarah Jessica Parker drops Sex and the City theory that changes the entire show

Sex and the City: the show that gifted us Carrie Bradshaw, became a ’90s cultural cornerstone and changed the world’s views on femininity. And almost all of it wasn’t real.

Advertisement

At least according to star Sarah Jessica Parker, who recently revealed her theory that Carrie’s best friends – Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) – were all in her head.

“‘Sometimes I’m like, hmmm, just to mess with myself. Think about it – did Carrie make them up? She’s telling a story every week. This is her point of view, it’s almost always her point of view.” Parker, who played Carrie in the HBO series, told News.com.au.

And that’s not all of SJP’s evidence. “When Carrie went to Paris and left her computer, for the first time Carrie wasn’t telling the story. In the entire run of the series, if you think about it for a second, right?” she explained.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“She left her computer which was the conduit [through] which the audiences knows about Charlotte, Miranda… Samantha.”

Even if Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha weren’t real, the New York-set drama still originally aired in 1998, running for six seasons before wrapping in 2004. And, for better or worse (read: worse), the TV show was followed by two sequel movies in 2010.

While a third Sex and the City film was announced in 2016, it was cancelled the following year. It was to reportedly follow the death of John James Preston (Mr Big, to fans of the show) from a heart attack in the shower.

Sounds like something we’d Abso-f-ing-lutely not want to see on screen.

Advertisement

Sex and the City is available to watch now on Sky Go and NOW TV