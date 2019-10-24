Bake Off to cut “thoughtless” diabetes comment from re-runs of semi-final
Paul Hollywood's "diabetes on a plate” comment will not feature in later C4 broadcaster of the episode
Channel 4 is set to remove Paul Hollywood’s joke about diabetes from repeats of the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off.
While judging one contestant’s Chelsea Buns in the competition’s patisserie semi-final, Hollywood said the cakes looked like “diabetes on a plate”.
Posting on Twitter, leading charity Diabetes UK said the 53-year-old judge’s comments may be hurtful to those affected by diabetes and could “lead to misunderstanding”.
Some of you may have seen or heard about the reference to #diabetes made on this week’s episode of #GBBO. We’ve been in touch with the producers and @Channel4 to explain how remarks like this can lead to misunderstanding, and be upsetting for people affected by diabetes.
— Diabetes UK (@DiabetesUK) October 24, 2019
After consulting with Channel 4, the charity subsequently announced that Hollywood’s comments would be removed for future broadcasts of the episode.
A spokesperson from Bake Off producers Love Productions told RadioTimes.com: “We regret that a comment about diabetes in this week’s GBBO caused offence, it was certainly not our intention and the comment will be removed from all future repeats of the episode.”
Update: We’re really pleased to say that #GBBO production company @LoveProductions have confirmed that the comment about diabetes will be removed from any future repeats of the episode, and our advice around how to talk about #diabetes is going to be shared across the company.
— Diabetes UK (@DiabetesUK) October 24, 2019
Taking to Instagram after several viewers declared the comment insensitive, expert baker Hollywood apologised for the remark, saying it was “thoughtless”.
“I meant no harm, as both my grandad and my own mother suffer/suffered from diabetes… apologies,” he wrote.
At the end of patisserie week, baker and veterinary surgeon Rosie Brandreth-Poynter was sent home despite winning the week’s Gâteau Saint Honoré technical challenge.
This leaves Steph Blackwell, David Atherton and Alice Fevronia to compete for the Bake Off crown during next week’s final.
The Great British Bake Off concludes Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4