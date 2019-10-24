Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Bake Off to cut “thoughtless” diabetes comment from re-runs of semi-final

Bake Off to cut “thoughtless” diabetes comment from re-runs of semi-final

Paul Hollywood's "diabetes on a plate” comment will not feature in later C4 broadcaster of the episode

Paul Hollywood, Bake Off (C4, EH)

Channel 4 is set to remove Paul Hollywood’s joke about diabetes from repeats of the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off.

Advertisement

While judging one contestant’s Chelsea Buns in the competition’s patisserie semi-final, Hollywood said the cakes looked like “diabetes on a plate”.

Posting on Twitter, leading charity Diabetes UK said the 53-year-old judge’s comments may be hurtful to those affected by diabetes and could “lead to misunderstanding”.

After consulting with Channel 4, the charity subsequently announced that Hollywood’s comments would be removed for future broadcasts of the episode.

A spokesperson from Bake Off producers Love Productions told RadioTimes.com: “We regret that a comment about diabetes in this week’s GBBO caused offence, it was certainly not our intention and the comment will be removed from all future repeats of the episode.”

Taking to Instagram after several viewers declared the comment insensitive, expert baker Hollywood apologised for the remark, saying it was “thoughtless”.

“I meant no harm, as both my grandad and my own mother suffer/suffered from diabetes… apologies,” he wrote.

At the end of patisserie week, baker and veterinary surgeon Rosie Brandreth-Poynter was sent home despite winning the week’s Gâteau Saint Honoré technical challenge.

This leaves Steph Blackwell, David Atherton and Alice Fevronia to compete for the Bake Off crown during next week’s final.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off concludes Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4 

Tags

All about The Great British Bake Off

Paul Hollywood
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BoJack_Horseman_S06E01_0m19s463f

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

I’m A Celebrity 2019 cast line-up rumours

TV still to come in 2019

The biggest TV shows still to come in 2019

UnbelievableWorkingTitle_Season1_Episode1_00_08_49_22

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now