Scarlett Moffatt addresses The British Tribe Next Door contoversy

Scarlett Moffat has addressed the controversy surrounding her Channel 4 documentary The British Tribe Next Door, telling detractors to “stop the negativity”.

The TV presenter defended the show, which sees Moffatt and her family uproot from County Durham to a replica of their home among the huts of the Himba tribe in Namibia, after damning reviews dropped ahead of its launch on Tuesday night.

“Can’t wait for people to watch #BritishTribeNextDoor so you can stop the negativity and realise that this was the most amazing experience for all involved,” Moffatt wrote. “We also left our friends a watering borehole to say thank you for the amazing friendships and experience we made and had.”

But in the eyes of many, a borehole won’t quite fix the damage done by the programme, with many branding the concept “racist”.

Yet Moffatt was confident that the wider audience would see it differently.

“Let’s make judgements not from a book cover yeah,” she tweeted. “I know majority of people (bar the people who are negative about everything) are going to love [the show].”