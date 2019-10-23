When is Last Tango in Halifax series 4 on TV?

Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack) is returning to her much-loved BBC1 series Last Tango in Halifax, which follows former childhood sweethearts Celia and Alan, who have reunited later in life — to the initial consternation of their respective grown-up daughters.

Here’s everything you need to know about Last Tango in Halifax…

When is Last Tango in Halifax back on TV?

BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore previously confirmed exclusively to Radio Times that Last Tango will return for a four-part series in 2020.

“I’ve just finished writing it,” Sally Wainwright told . “We’re starting filming in about eight weeks.”

It’s officially August which means… #LastTangoinHalifax starts filming next month!!???? pic.twitter.com/6cfMp0VP6m — Last Tango in Halifax (@LastTangoTV) August 1, 2019

Who stars in Last Tango in Halifax?

Sally Wainwright confirmed to RadioTimes.com that “everyone’s back” from the original series, which starred Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid, Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire.

Also returning are Timothy West and Tony Gardner. Plus, Sex Education’s Lu Corfield, Anna Leong Brophy (EastEnders), Noorul Choudhury (Ackley Bridge) and Liam McCheyne (The Bay) have all signed on for the series.

What is Last Tango in Halifax series four about?

The Bafta-winning drama tells the story of widowed pensioners and former childhood sweethearts, Celia and Alan (Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid), who rekindle their romance after finding each other on Facebook.

Series four takes place a few years after the 2016 Christmas special.

“Alan and Celia are now seven years into their marriage but, having moved into a desirable bungalow with stunning views across the Calder Valley, they aren’t quite seeing eye to eye,” a plot summary from the BBC reads.

“It isn’t just their differing politics that’s a source of tension; Alan’s new supermarket job brings an unexpected challenge in the form of a wild local lad, and at Far Slack Farm Gillian faces trouble with a giraffe.”

Meanwhile, Alan’s brother Ted has come over on holiday from New Zealand with a surprise guest, and Caroline has found herself entangled in an emotional debacle at work.

“I think it’s going to be a good series, actually,” Wainwright told RadioTimes.com. “I finished writing it last week and I’m quite pleased with the way it’s turned out. I think it’s going to be a goodie.”

Is there a trailer for Last Tango in Halifax?

No, not yet — we’ll keep you posted with any updates.