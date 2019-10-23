Anton Du Beke thinks he could finally make it to the Strictly final

Strictly Come Dancing pro Anton Du Beke thinks that he’s about to break his worst run on the show yet, saying that he and partner Emma Barton,can make it to the final.

Du Beke, who has appeared on every single series since the show began in 2004, has endured a poor run of results in recent years – 11th, 9th, and 15th respectively in the last three years with partners Lesley Joseph, Ruth Langsford and Susannah Constantine.

But he’s feeling good about the 2019 series, telling Chris Evans: “I think she can go all the way.”

“Honestly, I think she can go all the way,” Du Beke said, after the Breakfast Radio host had joked about his results in recent years. “I do, because I think she’s amazing. I think she is tremendous.”

“Can you go all the way?!” Evans asked, incredulous.

“I’ll take the inhaler and I’ll be fine,” the 53-year-old said, “[I’ll] lie down in the afternoons.”

He also heaped praise on Barton, with whom he is set to perform a tango to Toccata and Fugue in D Minor by Bach this weekend.

“It’s really lovely from my perspective, because I can talk to her like a proper dancer as opposed to sort of a sort of student beginner,” he said. “She’s doing tremendously well. And it’s really brilliant. She tries everything she wants to.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday on BBC One