Why is Zoe Ball not on Strictly: It Takes Two?
Zoe Ball is briefly bowing out of It Takes Two…
Strictly: It Takes Two will look a little different this week, as regular host Zoe Ball has stepped down from the show.
Ball, who shares hosting duties with Rylan Clark-Neal, will not be appearing on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday’s editions, as she will be spending time with her son Woody.
Fans of The Circle will recognise Woody, who made it to the final of the social media reality show’s second series last week.
Revealing the news on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio Two, Ball said: “Rylan [Clark-Neal] is hosting It Takes Two all this week. Because it’s half term I am going to spend some time with my kids.”
She also shared how shocked she was when Woody flirted with Richard Madeley on the show, after he posed as catfish Judy.
View this post on Instagram
So super proud of our best boy Woody as @c4thecircle draws to a climatic finale this week. He’s been true to himself, full of love, honesty & daftness. He is made of pure magic & we cant wait to cuddle him & have him home. Hope he brings Tim, Ella, Emelle, Sy & co for tea soon. Appreciate there’s been some incredible game playing but as Sammy/James would say I can’t lie – it’s been an emotional watch at times. Stay golden woo. Whoever wins on Friday, it’s really been smashing telly ???? #yougivealittlelove #denny #TIM #ELLA #CSICircle #hashtag #circlechat #dontbesavage #chooselove #hopelovewins #JOYCEFELLINLOVE ♥️????????
“It was wrong on so many levels, yet utterly compelling,” she said. “It was like, ‘No, don’t go there!'”
This is not the first time Ball has bowed out of hosting It Takes Two this series, having missed shows following a nasty bout of flu.
Strictly favourite Gethin Jones stepped in to host, while Nicki Chapman filled in for Ball on her breakfast show.
“Thanks to Nicki Chapman and Gethin Jones for stepping in,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “Promise to be back ASAP. Sending love to anyone else illin’ with this flu, it’s such a stinker.”
Strictly: It Takes Two is on BBC Two, weeknights at 6:30pm