Sandi Toksvig and the bakers pay tribute to Henry in Bake Off semi-finals

Our final four (and our host) made sure Henry was remembered as the competition nears its end

The Great British Bake Off Ep8 - Henry

When Bake Off star Henry Bird was booted from the tent last week, it sent Twitter into a frenzy – but it’s not the last we’ve seen of the hugely popular contestant.

To honour Henry and his distinct style on the show, our four remaining finalists (plus host Sandi Toksvig) each donned a tie in a tribute to Henry while they prepared their Signature challenge.

“We’re wearing a tie for young Henry who we miss intensely,” four-time Star Baker winner Steph said.

“He’s living on through us this week,” David added.

However, the tribute was short-lived as the heat inside the tent saw our bakers having to remove their ties to prevent themselves from overheating.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen our fellow bakers pay tribute to one another this series, with Henry himself wearing a cobweb brooch after Helena was dumped from the tent in an explosive double-elimination.

Alice, Steph, David and Rosie.
Alice, Steph, David and Rosie.

However, the competition is most definitely on between our bakers, with only three of our remaining contestants able to advance to the all-important finals.

With a patisserie theme, our final four had to navigate their way through a difficult domed tartlet signature, a practically unknowable technical and a showstopper which saw our bakers create an edible display case as well as cakes inside.

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4

All about The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off Ep8 - Henry
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

