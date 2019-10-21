How to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Here is what you need to know about the Beverly Hills edition of Real Housewives – who are the major players, and is it all fake?

Where can I watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Like the Atlanta, Orange County and Cheshire series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on ITVBe in the UK.

You can also stream nine seasons via Hayu (available via Amazon Prime) or buy episodes via Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and iTunes.

How many seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are there?

The series has had nine seasons since it first premiered back in 2010.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast – who are the wives?

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump are the longest running wives of the Beverly Hills series.

Kim Richards was also one of the wives in the first five seasons but has more recently only been featured as a guest, similarly to Camille Grammer who is now on the show as a friend of the wives.

Lisa Rinna has also been a regular on the show since she joined in season four, first as a guest and then becoming part of the main cast. Yolanda Hadid is also a household name of the show, being a Beverly Hills wife for four years, from seasons three to six.

Where is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills filmed?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is filmed, you guessed it, in Beverly Hills.

Is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills real?

As all the other shows in the Real Housewives franchise, while the show definitely is not fiction, there are writers and story editors who work behind the scene to construct story arcs to make the show more engaging.