The Chase’s Jenny Ryan to compete in X Factor: Celebrity live shows after all

Watch out X Factor: Celebrity fans, The Chase’s Jenny Ryan WILL go to the ball. The all-star spin-off has announced that the quizmaster, better known as The Vixen, will join the contest’s live shows.

This is despite the judges – Nicole Scherzinger, Louis Walsh and Simon Cowell – sending home Jenny alongside duo Brendan Cole and Jeremy Edwards, and Hayley Hasselhoff during the audition round.

After considering her performance of Queen classic Somebody To Love at the Judges’ Houses stage, the three decided that Jenny deserved a spot in X Factor: Celebrity’s next round.

“Jenny was just brilliant at her audition in LA,” said Nicole, who will mentor Jenny and the Overs group. “That voice of hers is one of a kind, and she’s an amazing person to get to know. So it was such a tough decision to make. After a lot of discussion we all agreed we had to put her through. The Overs are gonna smash it this year!”

Jenny added: “I’ve loved every moment of The X Factor and I’m delighted to be able to get the opportunity to perform live. The response from the public has been amazing – what an incredible experience. I’m so pleased it’s continuing!”

Jenny will join 12 other acts including journalist Martin Bashir and the Love Island supergroup featuring Eyal Booker, Zara McDermott, Samira Mighty and Wes Nelson. The live shows will also feature former footballer Vinnie Jones, who missed the audition round due to the death of his wife Tanya.

Here’s the full list of celebs through to the first X Factor: Celebrity live show (Saturday 26th October):

The Groups (mentored by Simon Cowell)

The Islanders (Eyal Booker, Zara McDermott, Samira Mighty and Wes Nelson)

Try Star (sports stars Levi Davis, Thom Evans and Ben Foden)

Max and Harvey (identical twins Harvey Kitt Mills and Max Luca Mills)

V5 (Social media influencers Sofia Oliveira, Alondra Martinez, Laura Buitrago, Natalie Valerin and Wendii)

Unders (mentored by Louis Walsh)

Megan McKenna

Kevin McHale

Jonny Labey

Olivia Olson

Overs (mentored by Nicole Scherzinger)

Martin Bashir

Ricki Lake

Victoria Ekanoye

Jenny Ryan

Vinnie Jones

The X Factor: Celebrity live shows start at 8.20pm Saturday 26th October, ITV