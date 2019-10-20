Watch Jodie Whittaker’s best Doctor Who bits in this epic BBC supercut

This time last year, Doctor Who fans were in the thick of Jodie Whittaker’s first series – and while we’re still a few months away from her second run in the Tardis, the BBC have released a new Who supercut (Whopercut?) to help remind us all what the Thirteenth Doctor got up to in her early adventures.

Showing off series 11’s biggest moments featuring the Doctor (Whittaker) and her Tardis team Graham, Yaz and Ryan (Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole), the video is a whole 44 minutes of Doctor Who goodness, and you can watch it below.

From Whittaker’s crash to Earth in her first episode and her first steps into the Tardis to her battles with the Pting, Kerblam! men and King James I (plus that bit with the talking frog), the highlight reel is a great reminder of all the weird and wonderful adventures Team Tardis got up to in their initial episodes.

Not long now until they make some new memories…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in early 2020