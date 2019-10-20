Accessibility Links

What’s been on TV in 2019 so far?

Looking to catch up on this year's must-watch TV? Here are all the big dramas, comedies, entertainment shows and documentaries to air across ITV, the BBC, Channel 4, Netflix, Amazon and Sky

Best TV shows in 2019 so far

2019 has brought us plenty of TV treats. We’ve lost our fingernails to Line of Duty, had our brains boggled by Black Mirror, cringed and delighted at Fleabag, and collectively survived the end of Game of Thrones.

But if you missed out on any of this year’s top telly, fear not – there’s plenty of time to catch up. Looking back across the year, here are all the shows we’ve had so far:

DRAMAS

Peaky Blinders series 5

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Sunday 25th August at 9pm 

Peaky Blinders s5 BBC publicity pic, BD
Peaky Blinders series 5 on BBC1

Cillian Murphy returned as Tommy Shelby in Stephen Knight’s Birmingham-based gangster family epic, while Sam Claflin and Emmet J Scanlan joined the fray. Read more

13 Reasons Why season 3

Channel: Netflix

Release date: 23rd August

Netflix, TL
13 Reasons Why on Netflix

Netflix released 13 more episodes for series three of its hard-hitting – and controversial – teen drama. Read more

Euphoria

Channel: Sky Atlantic and Now TV

Original air date: Tuesday 6th August

01_01_Euphoria_S01

The series follows 17-year-old drug-addict Rue Bennett (played by Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Zendaya) who was found overdosed in her bedroom by her sister Gia (Storm Reid) and who returns from rehab just as the show begins. Read more

GLOW

Channel: Netflix

Release date: 9th August

GLOW

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling returned for a third outing on Netflix, this time relocating to Las Vegas, the setting of the group’s new live show. This series sees the return of Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin, and brings in Oscar-winner Geena Davis. Read more

Deep Water

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Wednesday 14th August

KUDOS FOR Itv DEEP WATER Pictured: ANNA FRIEL as Lisa Kallisto,ROSALIND ELEAZAR as Kate Riverty and SINEAD KEENAN as Roz Toovey.

Adapted from Paula Daly’s Windermere novels, this series follows three women (played by Anna Friel, Sinead Keenan and Rosalind Eleazar) living in the bleakly beautiful Lake District who meet at the school gates and whose lives become intricately woven together. Read more

Baptiste

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Sunday 17th February

Baptiste, BBC1
Baptiste on BBC1

The Missing’s beloved detective, Julien Baptiste, gets his own spin-off show. The new drama stars Tchéky Karyo as the titular sleuth and Tom Hollander as a man desperately searching for a disappeared sex worker in Amsterdam. Read more

Traitors

Channel: Channel 4

Original air date: Sunday 17th February

L-R: LUKE TREADAWAY as HUGH FENTON MICHAEL STUHLBARG as ROWE EMMA APPLETON as FEEF SYMONDS KEELEY HAWES as PRISCILLA GARRICK BRANDON P BELL as JACKSON COLE

A thriller set in the aftermath of the Second World War, Traitors stars Clique’s Emma Appleton as an ambitious 20-something woman who is tasked with spying on her own government. The starry ensemble cast also includes Keeley Hawes and Luke Treadaway. Read more

MotherFatherSon

Channel: BBC2

Original air date: Wednesday 6th March

Richard Gere and Billy Howle in MotherFatherSon (BBC, EH)
MotherFatherSon on BBC2

Richard Gere stars as a media tycoon and Helen McCrory as his estranged wife in this starry new series from the writer –of The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Billy Howle also features as their son Caden who threatens to topple the family’s empire. Read more

Cheat

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Monday 11th March

Molly Windsor and Katherine Kelly in Cheat

This psychological thriller stars Katherine Kelly as university professor Leah, who starts a dangerous relationship with her student Rose (Molly Windsor) and is thrust into a case of academic deception which has fatal consequences. Read more

The Loudest Voice

Channel: Sky Atlantic

Air Date: Thursday 5th September 

the-loudest-voice
Oscar-winner Russell Crowe stars in the seven-part series as television executive Roger Ailes, the founder of Fox News and later an advisor to the Donald Trump presidential campaign, whose career ended following sexual harassment accusations. Read more

