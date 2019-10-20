Who is Janette Manrara? Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional dancer guide

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professionals: Janette Manrara

Age: 35

Advertisement

From: Miami, Florida, United States

Twitter: @JManrara

Instagram: jmanrara

Strictly wins: 0. The closest Janette has ever come to winning was placing fifth with Jake Wood in 2014.

Which Strictly celebrity is Janette paired with this year?

Her 2019 partner is Paralympic gold medallist is Will Bayley.

Which Strictly celebrity was Janette paired with last year?

TV doctor Ranj Singh. The pair finished in 10th place

Who is Janette Manrara?

After first joining the show in 2013 Janette’s danced around Strictly with the likes of fashion designer Julien Macdonald and EastEnders star Jake Wood. However, it wasn’t until she was paired with Peter Andre in 2015 that Janette went all the way to week 10. Sadly, she ended up leaving in week one with Melvin Odoom in 2016, and suffered a shock early exit with 2017 partner Aston Merrygold.

Jannette was a relative latecomer to pro dancing, initially studying finance and working in a bank for seven years. However, in her spare time she trained in Ballroom, Ballet, Pointe, Jazz, Hip Hop, and Salsa. And at age 24 she reached the top eight in the US version of So You Think You Can Dance?

That was Janette’s first quick-step to the big time and she’s now worked at the Academy Awards, danced with Jennifer Lopez, been a principal dancer on Glee and performed in dance stage show Burn the Floor for three years (the same show fellow professional Gorka Marquez has starred in).

Advertisement

She’s also married to fellow professional Aljaž Skorjanec.