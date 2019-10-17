When is Ninja Warrior UK on? Where is it filmed and how do I apply?

Whether you watch it for fitness inspiration or to see people fall in ice cold water, Ninja Warrior UK is one of the most addictive game shows on television. Here is everything you need to know about it and how to apply for it.

Where to watch Ninja Warrior UK?

Ninja Warrior UK is on ITV on Saturdays at 6:30pm. The latest series ended in June 2019 but you can catch up on all five seasons so far on ITV Hub.

Where is Ninja Warrior UK filmed?

The Ninja Warrior UK course is set up in a specially made studio in Manchester Central Convention Complex where the show is filmed.

How does Ninja Warrior UK work?

Every series of Ninja Warrior UK starts off with 250 competitors. In each of the five qualifying rounds, 50 contestants race a course with six obstacle, which change each week. The 10 aspiring ninja warriors in each round who finish in the shortest time, or come furthest in the course, advance to the semi-finals, where they have to tackle nine obstacles. Before reaching the final though, the 20 finalists have to survive the Eliminator before they attempt climbing ‘Mount Midoriyama’ to become the UK’s next Ninja Warrior.

Who presents Ninja Warrior UK?

Ninja Warrior UK is presented by Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara.

How to apply to Ninja Warrior UK

Do you think you have what it takes to complete the Ninja Warrior UK course? If so, you can apply to take part in the 2020 series by filling out this online form before 31st December.